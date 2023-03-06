Monday starts off chilly but dry as high pressure remains in control. Southwest winds and sunshine will help us warm up nicely as we push into the upper 60s and low 70s across the two Virginias. Not a bad way to start the first full week of March. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of a weak cold front but your evening plans look good. It’s not until we inch closer to the midnight hour a few isolated showers push in just enough to dampen the ground for Tuesday morning. Overnight lows are mild in the mid 40s.

MARCH FULL MOON – WORM MOON

If the clouds don’t impede our view, the full moon of March will be up tonight! This is the full moon closest to when earthworms start to emerge bringing back the Robins as a sign of spring, at least in the popular telling of its name, The Worm Moon. Based on historical data, however, it was an 18th century explorer to the Dakota’s that named the March full moon for beetle larva emerging on the trunks of thawing trees. I think I like our modern version, if we’re being honest. Either way, the moon will officially be full at 7:04am, Tuesday March, 7th.

Tuesday will begin with a few lingering showers for the morning commute but as the morning progresses, showers will tapper leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. With northwest winds expected, a rouge snowflake late morning for Pocahontas county aren’t unlikely but accumulations are not expected. Just a friendly reminder it is still winter. Highs for the day are hurt with the extra clouds and northwest winds as we struggle our way into the low 50s. As clouds clear for the evening, expect temps to drop quickly after sunset down into the 20s for overnight lows!

Wednesday is a frosty start but sunshine returns for all. Temps will not move fast so expect to need the jackets for most of your mornings. Sunshine carries us through the afternoon as temps only reach the mid 40s for the day. We’ll once again see temps fall quickly after sunset with clear skies with overnight lows back into the 20s. In case you needed a reminder we’re still 2 weeks away from spring.

Thursday will be another frosty start but the sunshine will at least make for a nice sunrise. A few fair weather clouds for the morning will make for a pretty looking day as temps climb into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase through the evening hours but we’ll stay dry until the nighttime hours as our next system inches closer. Rain showers through the overnight likely with a better chance of widespread showers for Friday.

Friday morning will be tricky for the mountain counties as the higher elevations may deal with a mix of snow and rain. Morning temps will be close enough to the freezing mark for the high terrain early on. Low lands will be too warm and should remain with straight rain. All will transition back to rain for the afternoon as temps move into the mid 40s. Showers will be with us off and on all day. Friday night temps once again dip back near freezing allowing the higher elevations to see a change over to wet snow overnight. Accumulations look minimum for now.

Saturday all stand a good chance at seeing a few snowflakes for the morning as temps start near the freezing mark. Still, accumulations look minor and we’ll see rain showers for all as daytime temps work into the mid 40s. Showers tapper off Saturday night as clouds begin to clear up some. This will allow temps to cool after sunset and black ice to develop as overnight lows sink into the low 30s.

Sunday we catch a break in the rain with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps won’t move much from the low 30s in the morning and only reaching the low to mid 40s by the late evening. By then clouds will once again increase as another system pushes in for the overnight bringing showers and wet snow flakes for the higher terrain.

In your extended forecast the colder temps continue in winters last gasp before we officially end the season March 20th. With colder than average trends, the chances for snow and frosty mornings remain so early gardeners be warned. It is still much too early to consider outside planting just yet.

Spring Fire Season is underway in both Virginia and West Virginia. This is the time of year when wildfires can happen more frequently as the windy month of March gets underway. Dry fuel, windy days, and more outdoor activity can result in small brush fires to get out of hand. For this reason, in West Virginia, no outdoor burning is permitted from 5pm until 7am each day.

MONDAY

Sunny & Mild. Light rain late. Highs in the low 70s

TUESDAY

Showers to start then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns, still cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Sunny, slightly warmer. Rain late. Highs in the low 50s

FRIDAY

Showers off an on all day. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

Flurries and showers. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunny start, increasing clouds, rain late. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Showers return, still cool. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Lingering showers, some breaks. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine returns. Highs still cool in the 40s.

