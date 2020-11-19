Chilly Start, Warmer Afternoon Ahead

Thursday we feel the effects of the shifting high as we rocket back into above average temperatures for November. Many make it into the 60s and the upper 50s, a big jump considering some will only be in the 30s Wednesday. Dry and mostly sunny weather sticks around as well. Winds will be gusty once again with some gust as high as 20 MPH.

Friday holds onto the warmth and is even a bit warmer than Thursday was to put a cherry on top to end out the week and dive into the weekend. The sun is still shining as well. Some breezy conditions will remain with wind 10-15 mph.

Clouds will be around Saturday but other than obscuring the sun at times, they should pass with little incident. Temperatures take a pause on the small warm up from the previous days as highs hover near 60. Overall still a pleasant day for November.

Sunday is very similar to Saturday only seeing more clouds build in, particularly overnight as a warm front lifts through along a developing low pressure to the west. Highs once again settle into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday we see our next front slip through the area, this will likely be another potent one with another big temperature shift behind it. Rain will accompany this one, and this will be all rain for everyone. By the time the cold air gets here, most of the precipitation will have already come to an end. This will likely be another breezy day with some gusty winds possible as the front passes.

Tuesday is looking drier and drier as the days go by, for now it just looks cloudy as it is sandwiched in between two systems passing within days of each other. Cooler air continues to settle in on Tuesday as Mondays front continues to pull away, most should be in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday, our next low pressure and front pull through with some gusto. Another rainy and windy day is ahead for the middle of next week. Temperatures will get a bit of a boost ahead of the front, how warm we get will be dependent on when the front passes during the day. For now we make it to the 50s.

The extended forecast is looking dry, including on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be hovering just above average into the 50s and are likely to remain there through the beginning of December.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

THURSDAY:

Dry. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY:

Looking good. Highs in the low 60s.

SATUDAY:

Still dry! Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry again! Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Another chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chances for rain. Highs in the 50s.

THANKSGIVING:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.