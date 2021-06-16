Chilly Temperatures Return for Wednesday Evening, Comfortable on Thursday

Wednesday night brings even colder temperatures to southern West Virginia. Most will fall into the upper 40s. We could have some low 40 or mid 40s through the Greenbrier Valley and in lower elevations through McDowell and Wyoming counties. Skies will remain clear and we stay dry through the evening.

Thursday, more sun is expected and some shifts in the wind to a more westerly direction should help temperatures back to the mid-70s for most. This is the kind of weather we really need after the past week or so! Humidity will still stay fairly low, so we remain comfortable.

Friday we keep high pressure in place for one more day. Winds are fully back out of the south by now bringing us back to the 80s for most. Sunshine will be with us through the day but clouds will thicken up by the evening hours as a cold front approaches for Saturday.

Friday night into Saturday morning a degrading line of storms along our front is expected to drop south into our region. The main threat with this line of storms will be strong possibly damaging winds if it maintains its strength while moving through our area. The bigger threat will be off to the northwest. We will still have to watch for some strong, but weakening storms. We are DRY through the day on Friday. Rain will not move in until after dark or even after midnight.

Saturday despite rain and clouds in the forecast highs should make it back to the 80s as winds pick up from the south ahead of our cold front. A few thunderstorms should be expected as the front passes, along with fairly gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but keep checking back for updates. We will still see plenty of dry time and even a little bit of sunshine.

Sunday will end up fairly similar to Saturday, rain, a few thunderstorms, and clouds will all remain as a secondary cold front slides through. Highs should still make it near the 80s. We could see a few more showers than we did the previous day.

Monday holds a tricky forecast, for now, we’re keeping some chances for rain in the forecast as weather models struggle with how a system will evolve from the Gulf of Mexico. It will need to be watched and this forecast will change as the days go on. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday has the same issue as Monday. A lot of the forecast and the threat for the heaviest rain will depend on the speed and direction of the system in the Gulf. If it moves faster, the heaviest rain is on Monday. Slower, more rain for Tuesday. This will also be the deciding factor between the 70s and 80s for Tuesday as well.

In the extended forecast rain chances remain for the first day or two but begin to diminish as time goes on. By midweek we are dry and look to remain dry through the end of the work week.

TONIGHT:

Chilly, but dry. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still looking quiet. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, Highs in the 70s and 80s. Storms move in by the late evening, mainly after midnight.

SATURDAY:

Afternoon storms. Still some dry time. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

More pm storms. Highs near 80.

MONDAY:

Some storms. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY:

Thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier with highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and warm. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 70s.