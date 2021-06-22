Chilly Temperatures Tuesday Night, Warmer and Drier on Wednesday

Tuesday evening is going to be chilly across southern West Virginia. We will see temperatures drop into the mid 40s. We could even have some low 40s in Pocahontas and the high terrain of Greenbrier county. Some patchy fog will likely develop as well, but conditions remain dry tonight. Use caution heading out the door Wednesday morning.

Wednesday sunny skies and lighter winds are expected as high pressure has a firm control over our area. We’ll see temperatures make a bit of rebound back into the mid-70s for most as winds take a more southerly direction through the day.

Thursday ends up very similar to the day before, just a bit warmer. Highs should be in the upper 70s and low 80s as winds shift more out of the southeast as our high pressure begins to drift lazily towards the east coast and the Atlantic.

Friday, we’ll start out sunny for most with clouds building as the day goes on. Highs should be back in the 80s for most with winds picking up a bit out of the southwest. Overnight the chance of a stray shower will grow ahead of a warm front expected for Saturday.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible on Saturday, but overall it’s looking fairly quiet. A warm front lifts through and we will see plenty of cloud coverage, but the heaviest and most widespread rainfall looks to remain west. Temperatures will be warm as highs make it into the mid 80s.

Sunday, we will see on and off showers and storms as our moisture feed off to the south continues to provide heat and humidity for them. In addition, the cold front attached to the warm front from the day before is helping these storms kick-off as it bumps up against our high pressure out in the Atlantic now.

Monday, sees the trailing remnants of Sundays showers and storms. Cloudy conditions will remain with us as precipitation dwindles during the day. Highs will remain in the 80s for most with humid conditions sticking around.

In the extended forecast, our stalled-out frontal system and our blocking high are set to battle it out for control over the area leading to a hot, humid, and unsettled few days across much of the east coast.

