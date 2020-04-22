Chilly This Morning, Warming Up by the Afternoon

A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR POCAHONTAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 10 AM THIS MORNING.

A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, MONROE, SUMMERS, MERCER AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES THROUGH 9 AM THIS MORNING.

This morning most of us are waking up to temperatures at or near the freezing mark, it certainly doesn’t feel like April this morning. Skies are clear this morning which will help us warm up quickly as the sun rises.

The rest of today looks to be the highlight of the week with a good dose of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s to the low 60’s. Today is the only day this week expected to remain completely dry as high pressure is in control. Abundant sunshine, with only a few passing clouds is expected.

As we head into the evening and the overnight hours we begin to see, a few things set into motion for Thursday. Clouds will begin to build into the region, this is ahead of soaking rains that are expected for tomorrow. Winds will shift out of the SW, this combined with increasing cloud cover will result in a much warmer night than the one we just experienced with lows in the 40s.

Thursday we see a steady rain move into the area, rain is expected to fall consistently through the day. Highs in the upper 50’s complete a standard, rainy but mild April day. Low’s stay on the mild end too, in the mid to upper 40’s. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but severe weather is not expected in our area. A small risk for flooding does exist for Thursday as rain totals are expected to exceed an inch in some towns.

Friday keeps the chance for a few stray showers in the forecast mainly during the first part of the day, highs will reach the 60’s. We dry put for the remainder of Friday but hold on to some clouds. Low’s remain in the mid 40’s.

We keep rain chances into Saturday, when rain is expected to be more widespread as another low pressure makes it’s way through the area. Sunday, for the most part will remain dry aside from a few morning showers. temperatures will be a bit cooler through the day with highs in the 50s.

We will still be somewhat unsettled to kick off the week next week, but look to dry out by the time the week wraps up.

Winterlike temperatures still haven’t quite given up, but as we move through the end of April we will gradually warm back up. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.





TODAY:

Looking drier with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Some rain chances move back in. Warmer with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of Showers mainly early. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Mild with a scattered showers possible. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers possible during the first part of the day, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

MONDAY:

A shower possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers possible, cooler. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled, with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier, highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 50s.