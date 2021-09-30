Chilly Thursday Night. Nice on Friday

Thursday night will be another chilly one. Temperatures will be cooler than Wednesday night with lows dropping into the mid 40s. We stay dry and clear, but watch for areas of dense fog by the morning commute.

Friday, a smidge more clouds than the few days before as our high slowly shifts. Otherwise, we’re sunny and dry for everyone. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s linger for most as our northerly winds continue to cool us off.

Saturday, we see clouds begin to build more throughout the day ahead of our next potential system. The day should remain dry, but an isolated shower overnight into Sunday can’t be ruled out. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday brings chances for rain back into the forecast as a cold front slowly moves in from the west. Rain chances remain on the lower end, if you see anything it will be later in the day. Highs in the mid-70s are expected.

Monday looks to see the main bulk of our next system begin to work its way through. Sunday’s showers were just the heads up, now the cold front is actually pushing through bringing a wet and gloomy start to the week. HIghs in the upper 60s and low 70s are expected.

Tuesday, lingering chances for rain are still in the forecast. Confidence is on the lower end for rain, right now but there’s enough of a signal to keep it on the table for now. Clouds are likely rain or not! Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday, a few showers are possible with partly sunny skies. Rain chances from here on out are going to be dependent on where a low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere begins to set up. If it’s south and west of us, we might see a few showers but will be drier. If it’s further east, we’ll see a much more unsettled pattern begin to arise.

In the long range, regardless of where our ULL goes we’re trending a bit milder in our overnights. Daily highs will still be near normal in the upper 60s and low 70s but for now it looks like we’re avoiding the worst of the chilly mornings.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban begins on October 1, 2021. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Cool with areas of fog. Lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY:

One or two showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still looking unsettled. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chance. Highs in the low 70s.