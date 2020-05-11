Chilly Today, Another Frosty Night Ahead

A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY AND GOES UNTIL 10 AM THIS MORNING. ANOTHER FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL 10AM TUESDAY MORNING.

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT RALEIGH, FAYETTE SOUTHEASTERN POCAHONTAS, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM TUESDAY.

A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT FOR TAZEWELL, SUMMERS, MERCER, MONROE, AND EASTERN GREENBRIER COUNTIES UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY MORNING.

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT AND WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM TUESDAY FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY.

Today will be another grey one. We will see maybe a spotty shower or two for the first part of the day. It will be light in nature, but plenty of cloud coverage will keep our temperatures below average with highs only in the upper 40s. More frost will be possible going into Tuesday morning.

Tonight we see the return of temperatures falling towards the freezing mark, freeze warnings are up across the area. We do stay dry, and clouds clear out tonight!

Tuesday stays drier with highs a bit warmer than Monday, in the 50s. This will kick off a nice dry stretch that will take us into the middle of the week. Lows drop back again into the upper 30s so frost isn’t a big concern.

Wednesday stays mild and dry. We will start to warm up nicely as highs are back in the 60s. This is still below average, but it will be the last day where temperatures are below average as we will see a big warm up to close out the week. Lows are in the mid to upper 40s.

Starting Thursday, temperatures really start looking better a lot of rain isn’t expected, but a few light showers will be possible. Highs will reach the low 70s. Above average if you can believe it!

Friday keep things warm with temperatures rising into the mid-70s, but we bring back more widespread rainfall with our next low pressure expected to push through the area.

Saturday and Sunday are seasonable to above average but rain is possible all weekend, though shouldn’t be a wash out. Next week looks to start unsettled as well.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



MONDAY:

Rain showers possible. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low 60s, lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

A shower here or there. Much warmer. Highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain likely, but nice and warm. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Some showers with highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs around 70.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs in the low 70s

THURSDAY:

Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.