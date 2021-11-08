Chilly tonight, but warm for Tuesday

Monday night will be quiet and clear. Temperatures will be cool, but near average as we drop into the upper 30s. We have a nice dry evening in store and that will set the stage for an even nicer Tuesday! Bundle up if you are going to be out late though!

Tuesday, high pressure has no intention of backing down continuing our streak of dry weather. Highs in the mid and upper 60s are expected as winds pick up out of the west, so we are finally back above average. Enjoy the warmth, we only have a few days left before it’s back to reality.

Wednesday, we’ll notice a few more clouds during the day as a system begins to build off to our west. We will remain dry throughout the day, but by the evening and overnight hours, we’ll likely see overcasts skies move in indicating high pressure is on its way out. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday, rain, and wind return to the forecast for the first time in a week for most. We’ll see the wind first with gusts of 20-30+mph possible as a cold front squeezes in against our high pressure slowly exiting to the east. Rain picks up late in the day towards bedtime for most and continues heavy times overnight into Friday. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Friday, rain will be heavy at times during the morning commute as the front pulls away. Pooling and ponding will be a concern out the door but due to the recent dry spell flooding will be unlikely with this system. Winds will slowly die down with the exit of the steady rain by the early afternoon hours. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday, an isolated shower or two is possible along the mountains otherwise we’re just on the cloudier side. High pressure will try to make a brief appearance which will break the clouds up allowing some sun, but it will still be chilly regardless with highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday, a quick-moving disturbance on the back end of our exiting cold front will bring the risk of rain and snow to the area. For the most part, snow will likely be confined to the high elevations similar to the event from earlier this month we’ll have to watch closely for how much cold air is available. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

In the extended forecast, upslope rain and snow continue through this period as a solid area of below-average temperatures set up across the region. Winter certainly is trying to move in early.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Looking drier. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, dry. Highs in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY:

Increasing clouds, PM rain. Highs in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 60s falling into the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Cool, windy. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Cool with upslope rain and snow showers for the mountains. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Clearing, Mtn. flurries. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Iso. snow showers. Highs in the 30s.