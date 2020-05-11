Chilly Tonight. Looking Better Tomorrow

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT RALEIGH, FAYETTE SOUTHEASTERN POCAHONTAS, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM TUESDAY.

A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT FOR TAZEWELL, SUMMERS, MERCER, MONROE, AND GREENBRIER COUNTIES UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY MORNING.

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT AND WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM TUESDAY FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY.

Frost/Freeze Headlines

Tonight will bring clearing skies. We are expecting another chilly night where frost/freeze is likely across the whole region. Temperatures drop into the low and mid 30s. Make sure you cover up all temperature sensitive vegetation. Winds will be breezy at times, and die down during the overnight hours.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tuesday stays drier with highs a bit warmer than Monday, in the 50s. This will kick off a nice dry stretch that will take us into the middle of the week. Lows drop back again into the upper 30s so frost isn’t a big concern.

The Day Ahead

Wednesday stays mild and dry. We will start to warm up nicely as highs are back in the 60s. This is still below average, but it will be the last day where temperatures are below average as we will see a big warm up to close out the week. Lows are in the mid to upper 40s.

Starting Thursday, temperatures really start looking better a lot of rain isn’t expected, but a few light showers will be possible. Highs will reach the low 70s. Above average if you can believe it!

Friday keep things warm with temperatures rising into the mid-70s, but we bring back more widespread rainfall with our next low pressure expected to push through the area.

Temperatures Warm Up!

Saturday and Sunday are seasonable to above average but rain is possible all weekend, though shouldn’t be a wash out. Next week looks to start unsettled as well. We could even see temperatures make it into the 80s by the end of the week and into the start of next week. This above average trend looks to stick around for awhile.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Clearing skies. Chilly/frosty with lows in the low and mid 30s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

A shower here or there. Much warmer. Highs in the 70s, lows much warmer too, in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain likely, but warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Some showers with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 80s

THURSDAY:

Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.