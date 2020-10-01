Chilly Tonight to View the Harvest Moon

This evening will be a quiet one. Skies will begin to clear and that will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. It will certainly be a chilly one. Look up to the sky this evening to get a glimpse of the Harvest Moon. This is the first of two full moons in the month of October.

At the bus stop we are going to see sunshine, but it will be cold. Temperatures will still be in the upper 30s and low 40s to start the day. Grab the jackets as you head out the door, but you will not need the umbrellas.

Friday will bring more sunshine with a few passing clouds. We stay dry throughout the day. Cooler air is firmly entrenched at this point, so we keep day time highs in the mid 50s. This will be one of the cooler days of the week with overnight lows dropping into the 30s! If you are headed to any high school football games, be sure to bundle up!

Saturday we keep things dry with some clouds, but sunshine will far out weigh any cloud cover. It will be a chilly and potentially frosty start to the day for many, by the afternoon though we shift back towards the low 60s and upper 50s for highs. Still below average, but at least a few degrees warmer than Friday.

Sunday we turn our attention to a clipper system diving out of the Great Lakes region. Ahead of this no matter the exact solution we see, a brief push of some warmer air will make it in for Sunday with widespread low to mid 60s expected. A few showers will be possible by the evening.

The timing of this system has been all over the place in the forecast the past couple of days, with the bulk of the rain moving through Sunday night or into early Monday. The strength and organizational level of this storm has also been tough to pin down. The more organized/stronger it is, the better chances it has to pull down some colder air with it.

For Monday, we’ll keep some morning rain in the forecast as we continue to pin down the forecast surrounding the clipper system. The passage of the system will drop a lot of us back into the upper 50s for highs, not to much colder than we will have been to this point but nonetheless we will drop a few degrees.

Tuesday we still end up below average, with highs into the mid 60s. Overall we will fall back into a quiet weather pattern as our system from Monday will have transitioned off the coast and fled north quickly, being replaced by another round of high pressure.

Wednesday, the chance for rain returns as a front looks to pass through the region that’s associated with a Canadian low. Any rain that could fall will be late Wednesday and into the early parts of Thursday. This looks to be light in nature and will not impact everyone. Highs ahead of the front will be some of the warmest in some time with a return to the upper 60s and near average temperatures.

Thursday we fall back to below average temperatures, with clearer and sunnier weather making a return. Friday we’ll spend below average but generally pleasant across the two Virginias. Saturday some signals of a big warm up are sneaking into the forecast, this is subject to change but for now there is a light at the end of this chilly tunnel.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During his period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com.

TONIGHT:

Clearing out. Very chilly. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Dry. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry for now. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers possible, mainly late. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY:

Higher rain chances return. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry for the most part. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the low 60s and 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the low 60s and 50s.

SATURDAY:

Warming up. Highs in the low 70s.