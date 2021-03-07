Chilly Tonight, Warmer Tomorrow

Tonight is going to be another cold one. Temperatures are expected to fall into the low and mid 20s once more, but we will stay quiet and clear through the evening. This will lead to a cold but sunny start on Monday.

Monday, we start to feel more like March. Highs in the low and mid 50s are expected as our high pressure drifts off to the south and swings us from northwest winds to southwest winds. We’ll be sunny all day and clear at night, with lows in the 30s. Overall it will be a really nice day and is a sign of things to come for most of the week.

Tuesday we keep our steady climb of temperatures going with most into the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon hours. Some spots will even make it into the low 60s. Partly cloudy sky will prevail but it’s the winds that help to make the difference since they’ll be a bit stronger out of the southwest versus Monday.

Wednesday, we continue partly cloudy and dry conditions with a very mild day in store, highs in 60s once more. With that in mind, Wednesday will be a bit breezy, winds will be SSW 10-15 mph out of the south with some stronger breezes.

We have one more dry and quiet day for Thursday. We are warm again with temperatures warming back up into the 60s once more. Enjoy because Friday ends our dry stretch. Rain returns and will last throughout the weekend. This will be beneficial, we can only stay dry for so long before it becomes harmful. This looks to be all rain as we keep temperatures mild through the weekend.

The return of Spring in two weeks also heralds the return of severe weather season to our region.

