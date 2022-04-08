Friday night will bring mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. We will see a rain/snow mix with more of us transitioning to snow as the night goes on. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s and upper 20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday, a few might wake up to some snow on the ground and elevated surfaces as temperatures will near or drop just below freezing overnight. It will melt throughout the day if and when the sun peeks through the clouds. Highs in the upper 30s are expected.

Otherwise, slightly more organized rain and snow showers will be prevalent much of the day, with most of the focus on the western facing slopes and areas west of I-77. The threat of more snow than rain falling is a lot higher Saturday than Friday. We will have to watch out for snow squalls that could drop visibility and put a quick coating down on the roadways, so use caution at times during the day.

Sunday, any remaining upslope snow/rain at this point should quickly come to an end across the region as high pressure moves in. Dry air will help skies clear out and we should see some widespread sunshine for the first time in a while! Highs in the low 50s are expected.

Monday, some quick moving showers are becoming more likely as clouds build back in across the region. With the advancing clouds and showers, we’ll also see a bump in temperatures most of us should return to or near to the 70s by the afternoon.

Tuesday, we’re dry but still cloudy heading through most of the day. Don’t count on to much sun here, regardless it will still be mild into the mid-70s for the region.

Wednesday, showers become more likely as clouds continue to stick around. We’re watching yet another dynamic system getting ready to move in around this time period that is expected to kick off another few days of unsettled and breezy weather. Highs in the 70s are expected.

Thursday, as a cold front prepares to push through we’ll likely end up a bit cooler than the previous days with highs only into the upper 60s and low 70s. Timing of the front will make a big difference in our temperatures so be mindful there will likely be changes to this forecast. Rain will be likely through most of the day.

In the extended forecast, we steadily cool off as sit behind the exiting front from Thursday. All indications are at least that we dry out during this time period with rain only returning towards the end of Sunday on the 10-Day.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.