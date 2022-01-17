Cleanup Begins Monday as Snow Slowly Comes to an End

WINTER STORM WARNINGS:

THROUGH 10 PM: WESTERN GREENBRIER, NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS, SOUTHEAST RALEIGH, SOUTHEAST FAYETTE, SOUTHEAST NICHOLAS

THROUGH 1 PM MONDAY: NORTHWEST NICHOLAS, NORTHWEST FAYETTE, NORTHWEST RALEIGH COUNTIES

THROUGH 10 AM MONDAY: WYOMING, MCDOWELL COUNTIES

THROUGH 7 AM MONDAY: GILES, BLAND, TAZEWELL, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER COUNTIES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES:

7 AM THROUGH 10 PM: TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, EASTERN GREENBRIER

WIND ADVISORY:

7 AM THROUGH 10 PM: MONROE COUNTY

Monday, we’ll see the tail end of our storm work its way out through the late morning. Behind the storm, we’ll watch a northwest flow begin to set up across the area. This will spark up lingering upslope snows throughout Monday. Additional accumulations will add up in the most persistent areas and bring us to our final totals. Gusts will weaken throughout the day but remain strong through the morning up to 30mph. Blowing snow will limit visibility and create rapidly changing road conditions as well. Highs on Monday are expected to be in the 20s and 30s.





Final snowfall totals will be a wide range from lowered totals due to mixing along the western coalfields to the highest accumulations across the mountains and eastern slopes of Pocahontas and western Greenbrier counties. Generally, at least 4 inches is expected for most regardless, with the highest totals in the higher elevations and eastern facing slopes by Monday afternoon.

Tuesday in the wake of our Sunday-Monday storm, we should see the last of any remaining upslope snows but for the most part, the forecast is looking drier but cloudier through the day. Highs will struggle to above the freezing mark through the afternoon though as winds out of the northwest continue.

Wednesday highs will climb quickly out of the 20s in the morning and soar back into the 40s by the afternoon as winds pick back up out of the south ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds will be strong with gusts up to and over 30mph possible at times. We’ll see a decent dose of rain throughout the day that will help to melt any remaining snow across the region. Some pooling and ponding of water due to the combination of rain and snowmelt may cause some minor issues. Overnight a brief change to snow/wintry mix is likely but accumulations will be limited due to the ground retaining warmth from earlier.

Icy travel is anticipated throughout Thursday as northwest winds keep temperatures below freezing through the entirety of the day. Anything that was wet overnight should be assumed to be frozen as many hit the road, extra time for both commutes will be necessary. Lingering gusts of up 20mph will pose issues with windchill as well, making sure you’re bundled up will be important. On the plus side, no additional precipitation is expected throughout the day.

Friday we remain cold as dry northern air moves in. Highs will only climb to the low 20s and the upper teens while morning lows are expected to be in the single digits showcasing the return of dangerous cold across the region. Overnight Friday, snow showers are possible as a low-pressure forms along the east coast. For now, the extent of the impact for this system is in question but it could lead to some slick travel heading towards Saturday.

Saturday could go one of two ways for now. Either we see snow from a coastal storm forming right along the coast of the Carolinas, or we see a relatively clear cold winter day. Right now, we’re going to leave the chance for some snow in the forecast since the potential is there. Either way it will be bitterly cold still with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens and single digits.

Sunday, still cold. That’s not going anywhere fast this January. But compared to Saturday, the weather will be a lot nicer with sunshine making an appearance behind our next potential storm. Highs in the 30s lows in the teens and 20s.

In the extended forecast, we’re continuing to monitor a very cold January for the East coast. No real signs of a warm-up are on the table through the end of the month.

MONDAY:

Snow showers then clearing, gusty. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mountain snows. Highs in the low 30s and upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain looking likely, change to snow past sunset. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 20s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out, chilly. Highs in the 20s and teens.

SATURDAY:

A few snow showers, potential storm. Highs in the 20s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Cold with highs in the low 30s.

MONDAY:

Clearing up. Cold with highs in the 20s and the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, chance snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Colder. Highs in the 20s.