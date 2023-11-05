Tonight, we enjoy a comfy forecast with high pressure around. Clear skies but a cold overnight as lows drop into the low 40s/upper 30s across the lowlands and the middle to low 30s for the mountains. Some patchy fog is possible Monday morning, mainly across our river valleys, to begin the week.

Monday starts with clear skies and a cold morning. Expect a decent amount of sunshine to be around for the late morning/early afternoon as more clouds begin to build in for the evening/overnight. A southwest breeze in the afternoon should assist in getting our highs back into the 60s.

Tuesday sees another cold front stall out to our north. Not much is expected from this system outside of a few stray sprinkles, primarily in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies start to turn into partly sunny skies as shower chances diminish into the evening. Temperatures will make it back into the 60s once again.

Wednesday is a warm start in the 50s. A warm front will lift up to our north, bringing the chance for some stray sprinkles in the late morning/early afternoon. A few peaks of sunshine will begin to filter in after the front passes, combine that with a windy southerly breeze, temperatures will soar into the upper 60s/low 70s.

Thursday brings in yet another cold front during the morning hours. Scattered showers are a good bet for the morning commute so pack something to keep yourself dry. The showers will begin to taper off as we enjoy a few breaks in the afternoon. The cloudy and gloomy skies will drop our temperatures near the 60 mark.

Friday brings back the chance for more showers with a low pressure system crossing. The best chance for showers will once again be during the morning hours as they slowly move out from west to east. Colder air will begin to move in, dropping our temperatures near 50 by Friday afternoon.

Saturday is a dry start to the weekend as high pressure moves in. However, pack the jackets if you have outdoor plans as temperatures struggle with colder air around. Afternoon highs on Saturday will make it into the upper 40s.

Sunday continues the dry spell with another calm forecast. Much of your Sunday will be filled with a mixture of sun and clouds as we contend with a nearby high pressure system. Temperatures will continue to be cold as they remain in the 40s.

In your extended forecast, we slowly get back into the 50s as we head into next week. We contend with the chance for some showers Monday into Tuesday, but some fine tuning is still needed. With the chance of showers lingering, it’s always a good idea to have the StormTracker 59 radar on standby.

TONIGHT

Clear skies. Cold overnight. Lows in the 30s.

MONDAY

A dry day. Increasing clouds PM. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Stray AM sprinkles. Chances diminish PM. Highs in middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Stray sprinkles possible. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Highs near 60.

FRIDAY

AM showers. PM clearing. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY

Cloud cover diminishes. Dry PM. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Cold. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Chance of rain returns. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Showers early. Afternoon drying out. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Still chilly. Highs in the 50s.