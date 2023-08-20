Tonight, a dry night in place as mostly clear skies stick around and our overnight lows drop down into the middle 60s. Patchy fog will once again be possible, with most of it sticking near the river valleys as you begin your morning commute.

Monday starts the work week off with morning lows in the 60s and some fog. A few clouds will build in from the north, but we will stay dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to rise as we get into the upper 80s.

Tuesday follows a similar trend where partly cloudy skies will dominate the forecast and our work week continues the dry spell. Highs on Tuesday will continue to top off in the upper 80s.

Wednesday completes the hat trick with another sunny and dry day for the work week. Partly cloudy skies will continue to stick around, and our afternoon highs will make a run for the upper 80s.

Thursday finally gives us a chance for some showers. After a dry morning, a nearby system will produce the chances for a few afternoon storms, mostly east of the I-77 corridor. Everyone else sticks with partly sunny skies as highs get into the middle 80s.

Friday will end the work week with another dry morning and early afternoon. A new system will cross through the late afternoon into the overnight, bringing chances for a few showers and storms. Before the sun sets, we’ll see temperatures get into the middle 80s.

Saturday morning begins in the 60s and a few clouds. This will be followed by some hints of sunshine, bringing the chance for a few isolated storms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies for Saturday will help our highs get in the middle 80s.

Sunday begins with some morning fog, especially across areas that saw some showers Saturday afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds will follow for the remainder of our Sunday as afternoon highs top off into the low 80s.

In your extended forecast, we’re back to a typical summertime pattern with temperatures sticking in the 80s. Most mornings will begin in the 60s before climbing back into the 80s before dinnertime. Afternoon storms will linger so make sure to keep an umbrella around or two just in case.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and dry. River valley fog. Lows in the middle 60s.

MONDAY

Sunny start to the week. Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY

Clouds linger. Partly cloudy afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Hat trick! Third day of sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Few MTN showers. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Dry start. Late PM storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY

Isolated storms early. Dry evening. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

PM Isolated Storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY

Afternoon storms linger. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy. PM storms possible. Highs in the middle 80s.