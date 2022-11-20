Tonight we remain dry but we continue with the cold temperatures. We remain dry thanks to a high pressure system out to our west and that will make its way into the West Virginia area tonight. But you will still need to keep warm tonight any way you can, expect low temperatures to be once again in the low 20s, upper 10s. Thankfully, as we progress into the night, the winds will continue to go down and thus our wind chill temperatures won’t be as bad as they were the previous night!

Monday brings warmer weather back into the area, with high pressure shifting to our east into Virginia. That’ll give us a southeasterly breeze and allow temperatures to jump up into the middle 40s – that’s still below average but MUCH better than the past weekend if you like the warmer weather!

Tuesday continues the warming trend with mostly sunny conditions and high temperatures pushing to near 50 degrees! That’s going to feel like a sauna compared to what we have experienced lately.

Wednesday is looking good as well – partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming up into the lower 50s – that’s seasonal for this time of year!

Thanksgiving is trending to be a mostly dry one, which will be perfect to celebrate the holiday. Expect mostly sunny to partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s, once again another warm day for the mountain state. But rain showers will pick up a little into Thursday night so enjoy the fairly dry morning and afternoon.

Black Friday is trending to bring back the rain showers into the region. Were expecting a few showers to pick up early Friday morning with more scattered showers continuing into the afternoon. We will still be in the upper 40s, low 50s for temperatures.

Saturday will once again be a mostly cloudy day with a chance of a few more lingering showers in our area. They will be isolated at times so will not be a complete washout for Saturday. Temperatures will take a little bit of a drop however, getting into the upper 30s, lows 40s for afternoon highs.

Sunday brings back the dry weather, a perfect way to end the weekend. We will be under partly cloudy skies with temperatures rebounding a little bit and getting back into the middle 40s for afternoon highs.

In your extended day forecast we’re watching out for your Thanksgiving holiday forecast. With such a big travel weekend, it does look like we’ll see the chance of showers the week of Thanksgiving but we’re also seeing warmer temperatures too. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer. Remember, despite cold temps, fall fire season is still upon us. As we saw this season already, brush and forest fires can start and spread quickly. With not so many rainy days in the forecast, crispy conditions can be expected once again in the next few weeks. Be mindful of burning bans and make sure to follow them closely.

TONIGHT

Clear skies but yet another cold one tonight. Lows in the low 20s, upper 10s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and finally a bit warmer. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies continue – warmer. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and seasonal with highs in the lower 50s.

THANKSGIVING

Partly sunny with increasing clouds late. Highs in the low 50s. Not bad for the turkey day!

BLACK FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy with temps rebounding a bit. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny again. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures. Highs in the low 50s.