Clearing out Monday, Still Cool

Monday, our weak low pressure moves out quickly leaving a few lingering upslope snow showers in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas. The rest of us should begin to clear out and see some sun, but we will remain fairly cool into the 30s for highs.

Tuesday, we’ll clear out the clouds for the day and watch winds take on a more southerly shift. Highs jump back into the 40s for most, and even a few low 50s out in the coalfields.

Wednesday, we continue to warm up. Highs in the 40s and lows staying at or above the freezing mark will provide some relief from the fairly cold mornings we’ve seen recently. Sunshine will be around for the first half of the day before clouds thicken up and a few showers move in during the evening and overnight hours.

Thursday, we make the leap to 50+ for more of us as we sit just ahead of a passing cold front. This is a relatively weak front, so we won’t see a drastic drop in temperatures from this, but we do get some beneficial rain and showers through the morning at least. Past that, we should slowly clear out with breaks of sun in the afternoon.

Friday, we should be all said and done with rain for the moment. But clouds will remain for the day with breaks of sun here and there. Highs remain in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday, we clear out a bit more allowing sunshine to be the dominant force in the forecast for the day. Regardless we do end up a bit cooler than the day before as winds take on a bit more of a northwesterly shift as our front has fully left the area now. Highs in the 40s are expected.

Sunday, rain moves in during the evening as a new low pressure builds off to our southwest. Rain will pick up in coverage through the night though steady rain should hold off until Monday morning. Highs in the mid-40s.

In the extended forecast, unsettled weather settles into the forecast. A few chances for rain linger towards the middle of December with relatively average temperatures.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

MONDAY:

Mostly clear, cloudy mountains. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry in the am, pm showers. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Looking sunny. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, showers late. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain in the am. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Drying out briefly. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.