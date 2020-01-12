Clearing Out Today







DISCUSSION:

Today’s Forecast

We dry out for Sunday after a lingering rain shower and still stay pretty mild with highs back in the mid and upper 50s. It will be a nice way to end the weekend. Enjoy the sun and above average temperatures.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight temperatures fall into the low 40s. We will keep skies partly cloudy and we stay dry through the evening. It will be an above average start at the bus stop.

Out the Door

Tomorrow will be another nice day. Temperatures warm back up into the mid and upper 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Enjoy because we bring changes back to the forecast by Tuesday.

Monday’s Forecast

Our next chance for rain moves in on Tuesday. This round is looking like all rain as well. Temperatures still generally look to remain above average through the next week. Unsettled conditions continue Wednesday and Thursday before we briefly dry out on Friday.

Temperatures remain above average through Wednesday. We will begin to cool down again when we get into Thursday. Highs Thursday through the weekend look to be back in the low 40s. More rain starts to move in for the first half of the weekend before we clear up to kick off the following week.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.



TODAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT:

Quiet with lows in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out and cooler. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers possible very late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Showers move back in. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drier and cool with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the low 40s.





