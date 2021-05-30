Clearing Out Tonight, Warm Monday

Tonight we will see less drizzle through the day, but cloudy skies remain and temperatures will be chilly once more. Overnight lows will dip back into the low to mid 40s for everyone but we will start to clear out the dampness and foggy conditions setting us up nicely to finish the holiday weekend with one near average day.

Memorial Day will be a great day for any parades or ceremonies that are happening around the region. It will also be prime grilling weather too. The sun will be shining all day long, and temperatures are set to to return to the 70s for most. Just don’t forget the sunscreen!

Heading back to normalcy on Tuesday should be an easy transition as high pressure is still in place at this point. Highs return to the upper 70s for most as mostly sunny conditions continue. Clouds will thicken up through the evening and overnight hours though.

Wednesday we see some chances for rain and a few rumbles of thunder to return to the forecast. Rain likely won’t be widespread, but it will be around as a low pressure bumps up along the western edge of our high pressure. Highs stick to the upper 70s for most.

Thursday unsettled weather continues from the day before. Showers and storms will be likely as warm and moist air gets pushed into our region along southerly flow. Highs will remain in the upper 70s for most.

Friday continues the unsettled pattern with scattered showers and a rumble or two across the region. Temps remain closer to average with mid 70s for an afternoon high. We’ll see overnight lows steady in the low 60s and upper 50s for our higher elevations.

Saturday doesn’t look to improve our rain chances as scattered showers remain in the area. Afternoon highs will be looking to warm up if we can get a few hours of sunshine to the upper 70s. Rain chances finally start to diminish overnight with lows back to the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday we hold on to a few stray showers and isolated rumble or two with afternoon highs pushing into the low 80s and upper 70s for the higher elevations. We’ll have more hours of sunshine than showers with partly sunny skies.

In the extended forecast, we remain fairly unsettled as our high pressure and low-pressure battle for control. Showers and storms should be expected to linger through the first few days of June. Highs will remain near or above-average into the 70s at least!

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and still cool. Highs in the 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

A nice and dry day. Highs in the70s.

TUESDAY:

Quiet and warm. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storm possible. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

Widespread rain with rumbles. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers continue. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY:

Stray showers / rumbles. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY:

Iso Shower. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Some showers, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered Showers/T-storms. Highs in the mid 80s again.