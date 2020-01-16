Clearing up today, but also cooling down

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER AND MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL. ISOLATED WIND GUSTS OF UP TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE.

WIND ADVISORY.

DISCUSSION: Much drier conditions are in place this morning, though we are cooler and breezy. Temperatures out the door will be in the upper 30s and 40s, so dress a bit warmer before heading out.

Much cooler today.

We should be able to squeeze out a good bit of sunshine as pressure builds in during the afternoon. However, our temperatures will be much cooler as we stay in the low to mid 40s.

Overnight lows will be cooler as we drop below the freezing mark into the low 30s. It will remain a bit breezy with just a few clouds around and we will stay dry.

Temperatures drop below freezing tonight.

Friday will be dry for most of the day with temperatures climbing close to 40 by the afternoon. Our next system starts to approach by the evening, which could bring some more active weather in later in the day. Some flurries could start falling in the mountains with a bit of rain for the lowlands, though most of the precipitation will hold off until Saturday.

Another stormy Saturday.

As we start to warm up Saturday morning, the low pressure system continues to push in. Any snow will transition over into rain through the morning and early afternoon, though some freezing rain will be possible in the mountains east of I77. Some slick conditions will be possible early on as a result, though we should all start to see normal rain by the middle of the day. Temperatures will climb near or slightly above average though showers and gusty conditions will be possible as a cold front pushes through the area. By Saturday night, rain showers start to taper off as cold air pushes in behind the front. Winds will remain gusty through the overnight hours as we drop into the 20s. Some upslope snow showers will be possible in the mountains into early Sunday.

After a pretty cold start, temperatures on Sunday will only manage to climb into the 30s. Even into the following week, our highs will be back down in the 30s and even 20s. A few lingering snow showers will be possible early on Sunday before we dry out for the afternoon. We look to be quieter as we kick off the next week, but with the quiet conditions comes much colder temperatures.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern favors drier conditions which will make it hard to fill that snow deficit.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Drying out, becoming sunny. Cooler. Highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT:

Staying dry and a bit breezy. Lows in the 20s.

FRIDAY:

Wintry mix possible late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. AM mix changing to rain, then flurries by the overnight hours. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering flurries, then dry but much colder. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Quiet again, but cold. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Staying cold. Highs near 30.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry and chilly. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

More rain. Highs near 40s.