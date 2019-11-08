Clearing up today, but staying very cold

DISCUSSION: Though we have dried things out, temperatures are starting out very cold across the area. Most of us are seeing 20s with a northwest breeze, so many layers will be needed before leaving the house this morning. Mostly cloudy skies will be present early on.

Friday planner.

Highs will struggle to make it past the mid 30s even as we clear up some of the cloud cover this afternoon. Don’t let the sunshine fool you, cold air will be with us all day long.

Football games tonight will be extremely cold as well, with overnight lows into Saturday dropping into the 20s once again eventually. Be sure to have multiple layers on as well as hand-warmers, gloves, and blankets.

Frigid football tonight.

The weekend is looking a bit cooler as well, though much more bearable. Highs will be stuck in the mid 40s on Saturday, though more sunshine will be present as high pressure sits overhead.

Sunday certainly looks warmer and our highs will be close to average as they reach the upper 50s. We do look dry and sunny though throughout the the end of the weekend.

Another very cold air mass could arrive towards the start of next week. Right now, Veterans Day looks to start off dry and temperatures make it back into the 50s. A short period of showers later in the day will quickly switch into snow heading into the evening and overnight hours as cold air moves in again. As far as amounts go, it’s still too soon to say. It could be nothing, or it could be measurable. It just depends on how quick we see that transition. We will continue to watch it.

Our next potential snow-maker.

Regardless of potential snowfall, the middle of the week is looking dangerously cold! Tuesday and Wednesday night’s low temperatures are looking to drop into the teens and daytime highs are looking to stay below the freezing mark. Be sure to keep in touch with friends and family through the period; we don’t need anyone being left out in the cold!

The drought conditions have finally been alleviated across the region. This week’s drought monitor no longer has any of our counties marked as abnormally dry.

Drought conditions no longer exist across the area.

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Frigid start, staying cold through the day. Highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT:

Very cold once again. Lows in the 20s.

SATURDAY:

Dry once more. A bit warmer with highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.

VETERANS DAY:

Rain to snow mainly during the evening. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking extremely cold. Snow showers early. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold again. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry, but chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Quiet. highs in the upper 40s.