Clearing up, warmer today





DISCUSSION: We will bring back the sunshine today. We are also looking to warm up nicely as a strong southwest breeze works warmer air into the region. Highs this afternoon will reach the low 50s! As winds pick up, they could gust up to 30 MPH, if not 40 MPH in the higher elevations. This will continue overnight as temperatures only drop into the upper 30s, which will setup Monday to be even warmer.

Sunshine and warmth returns.

We kick the week off on a dry note. Monday brings more sunshine and temperatures will warm up into the 60s! We will also remain breezy to start, but winds look to die down into the afternoon and evening. Enjoy the sunshine and warmth because we are unsettled once more heading in to the middle of the week.

Tuesday will start to bring a few showers in for the morning commute, with plenty more rain on the way later on. Temperatures will remain about 15 degrees above average, with highs in the mid 50s for the afternoon. We will need the rain gear though, especially by the evening as more moderate to heavy rain starts to show up.

A few different waves of low pressure will keep us quite wet Wednesday into Thursday. With rainfall totals in the 1.5-2″ range through the period, we will need to watch flood prone areas as high water issues will be possible. Highs both days will stay warm though, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s looking likely.

A cold front pushes through later in the day on Thursday, which should start to usher in drier air alongside more seasonable temperatures by the end of the week. A few snow showers will be possible late Thursday into early Friday before we dry things up, however. Highs on Friday afternoon are looking much closer to average. By the looks of it, we don’t stay dry for too long though, as another quick hitting system may arrive by next weekend.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Still cloudy early on. Sunshine returns later alongside a southwest breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier and even warmer. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers arrive. Still warm. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Unsettled with heavy rain possible. Highs near 50.

THURSDAY:

More rain showers, flurries possible late. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers possible early, then drier but cooler.. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.





