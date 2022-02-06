Closer to average Sunday as southeast winds and sunshine warm us up

Sunday starts off chilly but south winds 5-10mph and plenty of sunshine will help those of us to the south and west get into the 40s by the afternoon. Eastern mountains will stay cooler much of the day with afternoon highs near the low to mid-30s. A few clouds late but we stay dry as our calm weather week kicks off.

Monday we stay mostly clear through the morning and afternoon but clouds thicken for the evening hours. Afternoon highs once again get back into the upper 30s and low 40s as dueling systems graze our region. A small chance of mountain flurries for the higher elevations Monday night but don’t look for much as most of us stay dry.

Tuesday will boast a mix of sun and clouds through much of the morning with a general clearing for the afternoon and evening. Higher elevations could see a lingering flurry early but will too start clearing out mid-day. Temps dip slightly back into the low and mid-30s for afternoon highs.

Wednesday, we keep quiet with high-pressure overhead. Skies remain clear and wind more or less out of the south will keep us seasonable as well. Highs into the upper 40s are expected.

Thursday continues the dry and near average trend as a system passes by well toward our north. We’ll see peeks of sunshine through thick clouds here and there making Thursday a grey day. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday we remain dry with more sunshine than Thursday. Clouds come and go throughout the day which will allow us to get back into the low 40s for afternoon highs once again.

Indictions in the extended forecast show a slight chance at another annoyance snowmaker pushing through our region. Otherwise, temps stay slightly below average and we push farther into February.



TONIGHT:

Cold but dry. Lows in the teens.

SUNDAY:

Clouds build. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Sunshine early, clouds late. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Clouds then sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some clouds. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Clouds, some sun. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Breaks of sun. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s