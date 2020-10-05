Closer to average this week!

Monday remains relatively dry as our system from last night makes it’s exit this morning. Temperatures will take a small hit from where we were yesterday but overall the day will be rather pleasant for many of us. Highs expected to be in the 60s and upper 50s for most.

Tuesday we still end up below average, with highs into the mid to upper 60s. Overall we will fall back into a quiet weather pattern in the wake of Mondays clipper system. High pressure makes a grand return to the area for most of the week.

Wednesday as high pressure maintains control it taps into some warmer air and brings temperatures back to their first potential above average reading in over a week! Temperatures look to climb into the 70s and the upper 60s for most of us, along with bright sunshine throughout the day.

Thursday were tracking a DRY cold front that will pass through the area. This will not be a particularly strong front meaning it won’t really do much to affect our temperatures along with not really changing the forecast either. Sunny, dry conditions remain with temperatures still in the mid to upper 60s for most.

Friday during the day we won’t expect many changes from the rest of the week, all in all it’s a very similar day to Thursday for most of us. Any changes that do happen, will happen overnight as overcast skies begin to build in ahead of our next rain chances for Saturday.

There are some indications we could see the return of some remnant tropical moisture to the region for this coming Saturday. We’re pretty far out at the moment, and there is still many moving pieces between this system and here. Including the high pressures we expect to see and Thursdays cold front. These can all affect the outcome of whether we see rain or not. So we have kept chances low near 30% but that will change over the next few days.

Sunday looks pleasant, any interaction we have with the remnant tropical moisture will be brief, and clear out quickly Saturday night. This gives a nice end to the weekend for many of us. Highs try to climb to 70 but many will fall just short in the upper 60s.

Monday isn’t looking to bad either, we’re in between systems with some weak high pressure in place the coal fields can likely make it to the 70s but the mountains look to get stuck in the 60s. Tuesday end up almost a copy of Monday with a big temperature difference from the coal fields to the mountains. Quiet weather still remains.

Wednesday we see some changes on the horizon. Our only other chance for rain emerges as another cold front is poised to transfer through the region. Rain looks likely with this system, as well as another brief cool down for this leading into the second half of October.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

