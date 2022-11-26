Tonight we will shift gears and start talking about rain coming back into our forecast. It will be a mostly cloudy night with rain showers building the more we get into the early hours for Sunday. Settling in close to midnight, the showers will start out fairly isolated but then becoming more scattered into Sunday morning. They are expected to remain scattered throughout early to mid Sunday morning but then becoming more isolated once we get into the late morning. For temperatures, it will be a cool one, getting into the low 40s tonight!

Sunday looks to have scattered showers expected in the very early morning to mid morning hours. However, by the time we get into the afternoon, we will transition to more isolated and stray showers and will not be a washout compared to the morning. Despite the showers, we’ll be mild, with highs in the upper 50s. For those traveling on Sunday, be wary of wet roadways! The afternoon will be a bit breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Monday is a chilly day, with morning snow showers over the mountains. It’ll be mostly cloudy for a majority of the day with clearing skies late and high temperatures in the low 40s.

Tuesday is a sunny day with highs once again pushing back into the low 50s. Little clouds but overall, a comfortable day as many transition back to work and school.

Wednesday once again looks wet with a stout storm system pushing through, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. This almost certainly looks like an umbrella day, so be prepared and make sure your ready for the rain!

Thursday keeps the chance for a few isolated showers possible in the morning, with highs in the upper 30s, low 40s with mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Some of those showers could be in the form of a few snowflakes over the WV mountains.

Friday marks the return of sunshine, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s with high pressure around!

Saturday could feature a couple of isolated showers, but it will be similar to Friday as far as temperatures go, only getting into the upper 40s again.

Sunday could bring even more showers into the picture with yet another storm system but it’s remaining mild, with highs remaining in the upper 40s and near the 50 mark.

In your extended day forecast temperatures fluctuate a bit with a fair mix of above and below average days. A bit of an unsettled period for the start of December but no big indications of a cold snap or snow chance just yet.

