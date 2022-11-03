Thursday remains clear and dry as we enjoy a bit of a warm up into the upper 60s. It’ll be a good day to enjoy some outdoor time.

Friday is when we really start to push the thermometers into the upper 60s and some 70s! Sunshine and warmth, is there a better way to end the week?

Saturday continues the warm and dry weather. Temps for more of us pushing into the low 70s with only a few clouds. A system off towards our west looks to stall out before reaching our region giving us a chance at a shower late Saturday night.

Sunday a system looks to fall apart out west while a coastal storm is kept at bay. The two competing systems look to sandwich us in-between. For that reason, we’ll stay dry for the most part, save a stray shower or two possible. Highs in the 70s.

Monday we continue on with more sunshine and temps once again pushing back into the 70s. A few passing clouds can be expected in the afternoon.

ELECTION DAY holds the chance of a stray sprinkle with more dry hours than not. Temps still running above average in the upper 60s and low 70s. Not bad as we get into the first week of November.

Wednesday is looking better as we should remain dry for our forecast. We will still be dealing with the clouds but partly cloudy skies with a fair mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be diving a little bit, getting into the mid 60s.

In your extended forecast we’re watching a few rainmakers push through as we remain above average for this time of year. However, this is November so we’ll keep our eye out on the potential of a mid month cool down.

Remember, Fall Fire Season is in effect for West Virginia. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

THURSDAY:

More sunshine, above average. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Sunshine continues. Highs in the low to upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny, stray shower poss. Highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Mix sun & clouds. Showers chance late. Highs in the the upper 60s/low 70s.

MONDAY:

Sunny and warm. Highs near 70 again!

TUESDAY:

Mix of sun and clouds, stray shower poss. Highs slightly cooler in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy start, clearing PM. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Sunshine returns, temps still cool in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Cooling off. Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Mix of clouds and sun. Still cool temperatures, getting into the low 60s.