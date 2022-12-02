Tonight brings back the rain showers. We will have clouds gradually build in before midnight with some stray showers coming into the area. After midnight, we will have more scattered showers with some heavy downpours at times. These showers will continue into late Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s tonight.

Saturday starts with showers with a few heavy downpours at times. By mid morning we’ll transition to more isolated chances of rain through peeks of sunshine. Temps still on the warm side as we push into the low 50s.

Sunday we start the day in the 30s with a few clouds here and there but most of us will stay dry through the dayside of things. Temps push into the low to mid 50s once again.

Monday starts dry but a cold front brings heavy rain at times late evening. It’ll take its time passing through the region so we’ll stay on the warm side of things for now. Temps inch into the low to mid 50s range but sunshine is going to be hard to find on the back half of Monday.

Tuesday our showers continue for the morning with steady rain through the day. We look to stay warm enough to see all rain for the exception of the highest elevations towards our northeast where some icing can occur late Tuesday night. Highs still pushing into the low 50s.

Wednesday starts with a few lingering showers but we clear things up and bring back sunshine later in the day. Temps remain slightly above average in the low to mid 50s. A breezy day at times means it’ll feel a touch cooler while out and about though.

Thursday will continue to bring some more rain showers into the area as another weather system makes its way into the region. Thankfully, temperatures remain once again mild, getting back into the 50s before dinnertime

Friday will be yet another mostly cloudy day with a few more stray showers left over in our forecast. It will also be a cold day, with temperatures getting only into the upper 30s by the afternoon.

In your extended forecast we’re tracking the potential of our first winter storm. Lots of variables surrounding what we’ll see in regards of snow, ice, or rain but we’ve got our eye on it and will keep you posted. Regardless, we look to cool down for the first full week of December making it feel much like winter around here.

TONIGHT

Clouds gradually build in with scattered showers late. Lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

AM showers. Mix of sun/clouds/sprinkles PM. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

Dry start with rainy moving in late. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers most of the day. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Lingering showers with some clearing in the evening. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

A few more lingering showers in the day. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY

Stray showers in the day. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and dry day. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny with showers in the evening. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Showers early but clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.