Tonight, we enjoy a calm first half as our weekend comes to a close. Heading into Monday morning, we should start to see more clouds build in as our next rain showers arrive. Any rain chances for Monday morning will be light in nature so don’t expect a washout to start the morning off. However, with more showers possible for the rest of Monday, packing the umbrella before going to bed will help! Overnight lows will drop near the 50 mark.

Monday brings back the chance for a few showers. After a mild morning, the remainder of your Monday will see a mix of clouds with some stray showers possible. It will not be all showers, however, as many will see plenty of breaks to go along with any lingering showers. Look for afternoon highs to get into the 60s.

Tuesday is a similar day to Monday with the exception to temperatures. Tuesday morning is colder with many in the 30s to start; a cold weather jacket will help! This will be followed by a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the late morning and afternoon. The best shot for rain showers will be around dinnertime, so the evening commute will be a little slick at times. Afternoon highs will take a little bit of a tumble as we settle into the 50s.

Wednesday finally gets us a break from the showers. It will be a chilly morning with many waking up near the 30 mark. Thankfully, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the sunshine for Wednesday! High pressure will settle in, and we should see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Look for afternoon highs to settle into the 50s once again.

Thursday continues the dry weather thanks to on-going high pressure. This system will provide more opportunities to enjoy the sun in case you missed it on Wednesday. It’s a perfect opportunity to go out and start to admire any spring plants trying to bloom! We start out in the 30s for the morning but make a run for the 60-degree mark for the rest of your Thursday.

Friday ends the nice weather streak as we see rain showers return. We start out fairly dry in the morning, but scattered showers can be expected for the late morning and afternoon hours. These showers will then continue into the overnight hours. Keep in mind of a slick evening commute along with ponding issues. Despite the rain, afternoon highs will try to push into the 60s.

Saturday sees a few more showers lingering in the morning. If you have plans to drive out early, continue to keep in mind wet roads and reduced visibility from isolated showers. Our Saturday afternoon, however, will bring back a few peaks of sunshine once the showers have passed. This will help our temperatures get into the 60s. If you have plans to enjoy the weekend, our current advise will be to save them for Saturday afternoon and evening!

Sunday will definitely be the better day of the weekend. Unlike Saturday, we should see plenty of sunshine return to end off our weekend. Cooler air, along with a mix of clouds, will drop are afternoon highs into the 50s. Definitely save any outdoor activities for Sunday!

In your extended forecast, a fair mix of dry and wet days ahead. With peaks of sunshine here and there, our temperatures look to bounce around from the 50s and 60s at certain points. However, a few spring-like rain showers can be expected as well. Definitely having proper rain gear on stand-by will help!

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

TONIGHT

Clouds build. Light showers possible on Monday morning. Lows will be near the 50 mark.

MONDAY

Few showers but plenty of breaks. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY

A few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny skies. Warmer. Highs near the 60 mark.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers. Rain gear weather returns! Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY

Showers early, gradual clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Another great end to the weekend! Highs near the 50 mark.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Good start to the work week! Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Showers return. Pack the rain jacket! Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Gloomy day. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.