Sunday begins with a gloomy look under cloudy skies. This will be short lived, as clouds begin to disperse from west to east throughout the morning. By the afternoon, we should see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. The afternoon will be mild, lowlands in the 60s & mountains in the 50s, and dry so go out and enjoy the end of the weekend!

Monday starts with a few clouds and patchy fog, with the best chances near our river valleys. A decent amount of sunshine will be around for the late morning/early afternoon as more clouds begin to build in for the evening/overnight. A light, southwest breeze in the afternoon should assist in getting our highs back into the 60s.

Tuesday sees another weak cold front move through. Not much is expected from this system outside of a few stray sprinkles, primarily in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies start to turn into partly sunny skies as shower chances diminish into the evening. Temperatures will make it back into the 60s once again.

Wednesday starts dry and warm in the 50s. A warm front will lift up to our north, bringing the chance for some stray sprinkles in the late morning/early afternoon. A few peaks of sunshine will begin to filter in after the front passes, combine that with a breezy southerly breeze, temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 60s.

Thursday brings in yet another cold front during the morning hours. Scattered showers are a good bet for the morning commute so pack something to keep yourself dry. The showers will begin to taper off slightly as we enjoy a tiny break for the afternoon. The cloudy skies and gloomy skies will drop our temperatures near the 60 mark.

Friday brings back the chance for more showers with a low-pressure system crossing. The best chance for showers will once again be during the morning hours as they slowly move out from west to east. Colder air will begin to move, dropping our temperatures near 50 by Friday afternoon.

Saturday is a dry start to the weekend as high pressure moves in. However, pack the jackets if you have outdoor plans as temperatures struggle with colder air around. Afternoon highs on Saturday will make it into the upper 40s.

In your extended forecast, we remain in the 40s for the rest of the weekend as temperatures continue to struggle. Start of next week doesn’t see much of a change, with 40s again for Monday. The chance for showers return for the beginning of next week, though some fine tuning is still needed as we continue to track your next shot as showers.

SUNDAY

Cloud cover decreases. Dry. Highs near 60.

MONDAY

A few clouds. A dry afternoon. Highs in middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Stray AM sprinkles. Chances diminish PM. Highs in middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Stray sprinkles possible. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Highs near 60.

FRIDAY

Cloudy with showers. Cooler. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY

Cloud cover diminishes. Dry PM. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Cold. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Chance of rain returns. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Showers early. Afternoon drying out. Highs in the 50s.