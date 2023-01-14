Tonight mostly cloudy skies will stick around in the evening as they gradually clear out into Sunday. Winds will continue out of the northwest and continue to go down overnight. It will be a cold night ahead as temperatures drop into the low teens. Road temperatures will drop as well, which means secondary roads will still be icy at times.

Sunday the sunshine returns which will help us warm up from a morning start in the teens up into the upper 30s by the afternoon, with high pressure taking control.

Monday keeps things dry with high pressure remaining in control. It’s a warmer day once again with highs near the 50 mark – enjoy the day because wetter days are ahead once again. Clouds will be on the increase with our next storm system approaching from the west late in the afternoon.

Tuesday looks wet once again, with showers likely as another front crosses through the two Virginias. This front won’t be as strong but more chances for rain return. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday is drier than Tuesday but an isolated shower remains. It’s remaining mild, with high temperatures in the 50s.

Thursday looks wet, especially in the morning at this point with yet another potent cold front pushing through. Highs will once again be in the 50s.

Friday is MUCH colder! Thursday’s front will shift east, which will allow temperatures to plummet from the 50s on Thursday down into just the 30s for afternoon highs on Friday. Perhaps a few flurries will mix in to go along with a general mostly cloudy day.

Saturday is looking dry as we get out of our 4-day spell of unsettled weather. Partly sunny skies by the afternoon with temperatures only getting into the low 40s.

In your extended forecast the rollercoaster ride continues as temperatures swing wildly. From the 30s to the 50s and back again looks to remain the theme of January. So far, a soggy look to win out over snowy through the middle of the month and an overall milder pattern once we get beyond this weekend. No signs of any big return from Old Man Winter.

TONIGHT

Clouds gradually clear, COLD Lows in the low teens.

SUNDAY

Little more sun, little more warmth. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny skies, increasing clouds late. Highs near 50.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, isolated sprinkle. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY

Showers likely. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny – dry! Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

A mix of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, isolated sprinkle. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.