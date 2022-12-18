Tonight will feature some more clearing in the skies as a high pressure system settles into the region. Thus, expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight. As you head out the door for the next start of your work week, make sure to pack a winter jacket as overnight lows will be in the mid teens. With winds still expected to be on the windy side in the higher elevations, wind chills could get into the single digits so make sure you stay warm on Monday morning!

Monday an area of high pressure will start to settle in, giving us mostly sunny to partly sunny skies in the morning. By the afternoon, more clouds are expected to build in, leaving Monday afternoon more partly sunny to mostly cloudy at times. We start the day in the teens with afternoon highs getting back into the 30s.

Tuesday remains dry with a few fair weather clouds here and there but should remain partly sunny. Temps are still frigid in the morning, staying in the low 20s, but we should warm up quite a bit by the afternoon, getting back into the 40s.

FIRST DAY OF WINTER: Wednesday features partly cloudy conditions and southwest winds will help afternoon temps climb into the 40s once again. Overall, a perfect day to enjoy the first start of winter!

Thursday we’re watching for the potential of some snow across the two Virginias. Quite a bit of time between now and then so we’ll certainly keep you posted but overall, our mountains counties can expect a few inches of snow while the lowlands may see half an inch to 1 inch between Thursday and Friday. Temps might be able to get above the freezing point, but that means we could see more wintery mix! Either way, its something to think about if planning on traveling for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Friday will be yet another day where we will continue to watch as we could see some snowfall across West Virginia. Similar idea applies to Thursday where the mountains could expect about an inch while the lowlands will see a little less. Temps are trending toward being in the mid 30s with again will keep the chances of a wintery mix.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with a few more chances of some wintery mix around in the forecast. Thankfully, most of the wintery mix will be early on Saturday and be concentrated in the higher elevations while the lowlands won’t see anything at all. While the snow chances will go down by Saturday afternoon, the temperatures will remain COLD for Saturday. Expect afternoon highs to only get into the low 20s.

Sunday is looking to be the first day where we get a complete break from any chance of precipitation. Partly sunny skies by the afternoon by temperatures are still remaining COLD, only getting into the low 20s, upper teens by the afternoon.

In your extended day forecast we have a bead on the holiday travel week and Christmas forecasts. Cold air will be in place by then so it’ll at least feel festive but black ice issues may complicate travel. We are also watching for the development of at least 2 systems that could bring us a wintery mix that week, including snow on or around Christmas day. We’ll certainly keep you posted!

We’re tracking your chances of a white Christmas for 2022! To be official, 1 inch of fresh snow must be on the ground on Christmas Day. While our chances are slim for many, our mountain counties have a good shot this year! Be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

30 year average of 1″ of snow on 12/25 vs. our chances this year based on long-range models.

***Expect this to change often as models begin to agree***

