Tonight will see our clouds increase in coverage, as an upper-level low pressure system spinning up to our north kicks a few showers down toward the region with a trough associated with it. By dawn, our northern counties will be seeing a few showers, so expect a few wet spots waking up on the roads, especially the farther north you are. Low temperatures won’t be as chilly with the clouds around, as we dip back into the middle 50s.

Wednesday looks to bring the return of showers back into portions of our region, as our upper-level low continues to spin near the Great Lakes, which will bring clouds and a few light showers into the region for our Hump Day. It does not look like an all-day wash, but the clouds will hang tough as high temperatures only reach the upper 60s with a gloomy light drizzle occasionally falling. This will primarily take place in our northern counties, with a mostly dry day expected in our southern counties.

Thursday will be warmer, with an area of high pressure moving in from the west. The high pressure system will bring dry conditions, but it won’t last too long! High temperatures will jump back up into the middle 70s, which is pretty seasonal for this time of year.

Friday will have a couple of sprinkles around, with a weak front crossing during the day. This day does not look to be a washout at all despite the front – in fact, we should see plenty of sun! But a couple of sprinkles can’t be ruled out. We’ll see high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Saturday looks dry with high pressure back in control up to our north. It’ll slide east during the afternoon and allow a southerly breeze to kick in, with highs in the middle to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday does look to bring the chance for a couple of pop-up showers and storms to be possible as we head into the dinner timeframe. We’ll be dry before then and with a southerly breeze kicking in, temperatures will warm up nicely into the 80s!

Monday provides a slightly better chance for a few showers and even a storm or two, with a warm front sliding north through the area. We will see a warmer and muggier pattern develop as a result, with highs near 80.

Looking ahead, a summer pattern of weather looks to be the theme next week, which could be hanging for a little while in southern West Virginia, with high temperatures consistently near 80 degrees with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon the common trend. So, as we head into the start of the summer, a summer-like pattern will be hanging around! Don’t forget about the UV index, which will be running very high in the coming days, so burns will be easy to acquire!

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds, showers north toward dawn. Lows in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy & gloomy. Few showers north. Highs in upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Partly to mostly sunny – nice day! Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Couple of sprinkles, still plenty of sun. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny – beautiful! Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

SUNDAY

Isolated storm late. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY

Scattered storms possible in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY

Couple of storms in the afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Few pop-up storms. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Scattered storms. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, warm. Highs near 80.