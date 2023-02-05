Sunday keeps the clouds around as we head into the afternoon. This is thanks to a clipper system to our north and a low-pressure system down to our southeast. However, neither system looks to bring any rain chances as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will be above average as we approach the upper 40s.

Monday will be a cloudy start, but high pressure we begin to move in by the afternoon. This will leave us with partly cloudy skies and highs remaining in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday we start out dry in the morning and afternoon, but clouds will continue to build in by dinnertime. A weak cold front comes through the overnight and while we look to remain mostly dry, a few stray showers cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will only continue to climb as we get into the middle 50s.

Wednesday appears to be similar to Tuesday in that we start out fairly dry for the first half, but a frontal system approaches by the evening. This looks to bring isolated showers back in by Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to remain in the middle to upper 50s.

Thursday is gearing up to be an umbrella kind-of-day as we have showers continuing from Wednesday night. Despite the gloomy day, temperatures will still remain above average as we get into the middle 50s.

Friday starts off dry once again, but another system brings showers back through the afternoon and evening. A warm end to our work week however as temperatures remain in the low 50s.

Saturday looks to be a messy day as we bring back colder temperatures. With a low-pressure system sticking around, periods of rain and snow will be possible. Temperatures will be dropping into the low 40s.

In your extended forecast the prospect of a warmup looks likely for the early part of February. Beyond this period though, temperatures look to drop to near normal or even slightly below normal for the middle to end portions of the month. Overall, this period looks a bit unsettled as well. Does this mean we could see a return of accumulating snow chances? We will watch closely…

SUNDAY

Clouds are back and remaining mild. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and warm once again! Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Increasing clouds late. The warming trend continues! Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

A dry start with showers possible through the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Lingering showers. Damp. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Showers arrive late. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY

Rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

A few lingering mixes of rain and snow possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and a nice warm up! Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny and another dry day! Warm! Highs approach the 50 mark!