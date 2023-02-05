Tonight we keep the clouds around from this afternoon with a passing weak cold front. Most of the region will stay dry however with the best chance of precipitation in the mountains. But expect nothing more than a few light showers in the higher elevations with this system. The highest elevations could see very brief and minor icing, but only in a few spots. Look for temperatures to drop into the mid 30s.

Monday will be a cloudy start, but high pressure will begin to move in by the afternoon. This will leave us with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 40s.

Tuesday we start out dry in the morning and afternoon, but clouds will continue to build in by dinnertime. A weak cold front comes through the overnight and while we look to remain mostly dry, a few stray showers cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will continue to climb as we get into the middle 50s.

Wednesday appears to be similar to Tuesday in that we start out fairly dry for the first half, but a frontal system approaches by the evening. This looks to bring isolated showers back in by Wednesday evening. Temperatures will continue to remain in the upper 50s.

Thursday is gearing up to be an umbrella kind-of-day as we have showers continuing from Wednesday night. Despite the gloomy day, temperatures will still remain above average as we get near the 60 mark!

Friday starts off dry once again, but another system brings showers back through the afternoon and evening. A warm end to our work week however as temperatures remain in the low 50s.

Saturday looks to be a messy day as we bring back colder temperatures. With a low-pressure system sticking around, periods of rain and snow will be possible. Temperatures will be dropping into the middle 30s.

Sunday is looking to end our weekend on a good note as high pressure to build. This will allow sunshine to return and warmer temperatures with afternoon highs approaching the 50s.

In your extended forecast the prospect of a warmup looks likely for the early part of February. Beyond this period though, temperatures look to remain consistent with it remaining above average for this time of the year. Overall, this period looks a bit unsettled as well. Does this mean we could see a return of accumulating snow chances? We will watch closely…

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies with light rain in the mountains. Lows will be in the middle 30s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny! Mild! Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY

Increasing clouds late. The warming trend continues! Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

A dry start with showers possible through the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers. Damp. Highs near the 60 mark!

FRIDAY

Showers arrive late. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY

Rain and snow showers early, clearing late. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY

Dry with glimpses of sunshine. Warmer! Highs near the 50 mark!

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Still warm! Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny and another dry day! Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Dry start, showers build in by the evening. Highs stay in the 50s.