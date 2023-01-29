Tonight we see the showers slowly dissipate out as we head into the evening. While a few stray showers cannot be ruled out, most of us will stay dry to start. The clouds will be sticking around, leaving us with a cloudy start along with a few showers returning Monday morning. Heading out the door, it will be mild as we approach the 40 mark for overnight lows.

Monday will start out cloudy but we gradually warm back up into the upper 40s by the afternoon. A few lingering showers will still be possible but not a washout for your Monday. We see a weak cold front push through the overnight as we drop our temperatures, getting into the 20s for Tuesday.

Tuesday through Thursday will start an unsettled pattern across the region. We have a stationary front building down to our south and the general rule for this system will follow this: The farther south the front will be, the more dry we will be and the more north this front, the more chances we have of precipitation. For now, Tuesday currently holds us to see some snow showers in the morning with a few more possible in the afternoon. Tuesday is looing cold as we stick in the 30s.

Wednesday follows a similar process with Tuesday. We have showers building in once again but Wednesday is looking less likely for showers. That is because of high pressure building to our north and keeping the showers and/or snow mainly south. Our temperatures will start out below freezing which will allow for icy roads on Wednesday morning. By the afternoon, we warm back up near the 40 mark and get rid of any ice.

Thursday once again we start off below freezing which will induce patchy black ice across roads. But our temperatures will climb back into the mid 40s by the afternoon. This will leave the door open for seeing isolated showers, but no wintery mix after the morning. Overnight we have another cold front come through and dropping our temperatures back into the low 20s.

Friday will look to end our unsettled pattern and get us back some much needed dry weather. Expect partly cloudy skies but a cold end to our week as we stick in the upper 20s.

Saturday is gearing up to be a great start to the weekend. We will enjoy some more sunshine by the afternoon as we get back into the 30s by the afternoon. A beautiful day to enjoy a hike or go walking with your pets!

Sunday is looking to continue the beautiful weather we saw on Saturday. Partly cloudy skies once again with temperatures continuing to climb back into the 40s. A very pleasant end to our weekend.

In your extended forecast, temperatures look to remain above average to start our first week of February. We also look to remain mostly dry to start the week with rain showers returning by the end of the week. We are not out of the woods regarding snow and we will continue to keep an eye on it heading into the first half of February.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers for Monday morning. Lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY

Few showers but plenty of breaks. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Snow showers possible. Cooler. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Snow showers early, mainly in the south. Highs near the 40 mark!

THURSDAY

Showers return, once again mainly in the south. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy, colder. Highs near the 30 mark!

SATURDAY

Partly sunny skies. Temperatures in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY

Remaining partly sunny. Highs near the 40 mark!

MONDAY

MTN snow, everyone else dry. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MTN showers. Highs in the 40s.