Tonight will be a relatively calm night compared to yesterday. The clouds will still be sticking around and will continue the weekend. A few mountain flurries will be possible over in the higher elevations but the remaining lower elevations should stay dry. Another cold night across the region as well as we are expecting to dip into the mid 20s for overnight lows.

Saturday morning will hold a few flakes and even snow showers. Outside of grassy or elevated surface accumulation of a dusting, don’t expect much snow fall. High ridgetops may see a bit more snow early before melting in the morning sunshine. Highs for the day are very cold in the 30s with wind chill values several degrees colder. Winter has arrived!

Sunday we start with a chance of a few early mountain flakes, but partly sunny in the afternoon. If you are planning on going outside, dress warmly as we start in the teens and twenties only reaching the freezing mark by the afternoon. Wind chills will be an issue once again. As the sun sets and Hanukkah officially begins, it will certainly feel like the holiday season as we drop temps back into the teens and twenties.

Monday is more of the same with sunshine and very cold air. Temps do increase over Sunday but not enough to get excited about. We start the day in the teens with afternoon highs getting back into the 30s.

Tuesday remains dry with a few fair weather clouds here and there. Temps are still frigid as we work our way out of the teens in the morning to the upper 30s, low 40s by the afternoon.

FIRST DAY OF WINTER: Wednesday features partly cloudy conditions and southwest winds will help afternoon temps climb into the mid 30s with some upper 30s spots in the lowlands towards the southwestern parts of our region. A few flurries late into Wednesday is possible with grassy coating possible for the higher elevations through Pocahontas and Greenbrier County.

Thursday we’re watching for the potential of a decent snow across the two Virginias. Quite a bit of time between now and then so we’ll certainly keep you posted but overall, out mountains counties can expect a few inches of snow while the lowlands may see 1-2 inches between Thursday and Friday. Temps are cold enough as we see daytime highs only in the 30s! Something to think about if planning on traveling for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Friday will be yet another day where we will continue to watch as we could see some snowfall across West Virginia. Similar idea applies to Thursday where the mountains could expect a few inches while the lowlands will see a little less. Temps will only be into the upper 20s so it will be cold enough for some snow and thus making Friday a day to watch out for in your future holiday planning.

In your extended day forecast we have a bead on the holiday travel week and Christmas forecasts. Cold air will be in place by then so it’ll at least feel festive but black ice issues may complicate travel. We are also watching for the development of at least 2 systems that could bring us a wintery mix that week, including snow on or around Christmas day. We’ll certainly keep you posted!

We’re tracking your chances of a white Christmas for 2022! To be official, 1 inch of fresh snow must be on the ground on Christmas Day. While our chances are slim for many, our mountain counties have a good shot this year! Be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

30 year average of 1″ of snow on 12/25 vs. our chances this year based on long-range models.

***Expect this to change often as models begin to agree***

TONIGHT

A few MTN flakes possible. Lows will be in the mid 20s

SATURDAY

Mtn. flakes early, still a little cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

FIRST NIGHT OF HANUKKAH – SUNDAY

Still a few MTN flakes, but partly sunny afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s, low 30s.

MONDAY

Staying dry, still cold. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY

Sunny & dry. Highs in the upper 30s, low 40s.

FIRST DAY OF WINTER – WEDNESDAY

Still dry, still cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY

Flurries possible late, Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, some sun. Highs in the upper 20s/low 30s.

CHRISTMAS EVE- SATURDAY

Snow Flurries early, clearing Late. Highs in the 20s.

CHRISTMAS DAY – SUNDAY

VERY COLD! Highs struggle to the low 20s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny but still VERY COLD. Highs only in the low 20s.