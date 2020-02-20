Cloudy and cold with some flurries

DISCUSSION: Temperatures are quite chilly as we head out the door this morning. We start things out in the mid to upper 20s. Bundle up at the bus stop. Cloudy skies are back to start the day as well, though nothing in way of precipitation should affect our morning commute. Flurries will make an appearance a bit later in the day.

A bit of snow today.

A disturbance looks to pass to our south this afternoon. The heaviest rain and snow with this system will be far to our south. However, the afternoon will feature a period of light snow showers across parts of our area, especially our southern counties. Amounts will be light and we are not looking at much in terms of accumulation at all. Warm road temperatures will also prevent slick spots from developing on most roadways. Other than the snow, it’s just looking like a cloudy and very cold day.

Snow totals very low this afternoon.

Around or shortly after dinnertime, the snow will wrap up quickly. Cloudy cover will gradually decrease through the overnight hours. We are in for a very cold night though, as lows drop into the teens.

Friday into the weekend will bring more quiet and dry weather. It’ll still be cold as we see another day with 30 degree highs. Sunshine returns as high pressure builds in, so this will make it feel a little more comfortable outside.

Much more comfy by Saturday.

The weekend is looking great. Sunshine continues on Saturday as we warm things back up into the upper 40s. Sunday looks to be a few degrees warmer, though a few more clouds will be around. Regardless, these conditions will be rather nice for this time of year and should suit your outdoor plans nicely.

Rain looks to return to the forecast by Monday. Temperatures will remain slightly above normal in the upper 40s. A few lingering showers will be possible on Tuesday, but for the most part we dry up. Another round of rain/snow is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures look to be a bit cooler as we end next week.

Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! Temperatures look to be near average by the end of the month and as of right now it doesn’t look like there is any big snow in our forecast.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Some snow, mainly to our south. Cold and cloudy with highs in the low 30s.

TONIGHT:

Clouds decreasing gradually. Frigid. Lows in the teens.

FRIDAY:

Another dry one, but still cold. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs in the 40s.