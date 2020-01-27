Cloudy and cool to kick off the week

DISCUSSION: We kick off this week on a cloudy note, with little to no sunshine expected through the morning commute. Temperatures across the area are ranging anywhere from the upper 20s to low 30s, so it’s cold but not unusually frigid by any means.

Mainly dry for the morning commute.

A disturbance to our south is bringing a large area of showers from parts of the southeast up through the Tennessee Valley. A few of these showers may make their way into our area through the day, though for the most part we will be dry. Highs today will be near average as we make it close to the 40 degree mark by the afternoon.

Cloudy and near average today.

By the evening and overnight hours, some flurries could be falling in the higher terrain. Once again, most of us will stay dry. Overnight lows tonight are expected in the 20s.

We look quiet Tuesday through Thursday with highs near average in the upper 30s and low 40s. We will see plenty of clouds through much of the week. Cloudy skies will dominate on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a few more breaks of sun will be likely heading into Thursday.

Much of this week looks dry.

Clouds continue to increase on Friday as our next storm system approaches. Much of the moisture looks to hold off until the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s through the day.

Saturday is still a bit up in the air. Our next storm system approaches and the two big questions are, how warm will we be and where does the storm track. Most recent model runs are showing a track that is in favor of the storm moving further south, which will favor less impacts for our area. However, slight changes in the track could bring messy conditions for our weekend in the form of rain and snow. We will have to continue to watch it over the next few days.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs near 40.

TONIGHT:

Mainly dry with a few mountain flurries. Lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Looking mostly dry and cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet and cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Wintry mix possible very late. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Watching closely. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Wintry precipitation possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.