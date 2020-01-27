Cloudy and Cool Tonight







DISCUSSION: By the evening and overnight hours, some flurries could be falling in the higher terrain. Once again, most of us will stay dry. Overnight lows tonight are expected in the 20s. Accumulation is not looking likely.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tuesday looks to be cloudy and chilly as well, with a few upslope flurries through the first part of the day. These will likely be confined to the higher elevations. Highs will be slightly below normal as high top off in the mid to upper 30s.

The Day Ahead

Wednesday will bring more of the same. Cloud cover and cool temperatures will be likely, though we will stay mostly dry. Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Even the end of the week is looking quiet at the moment. With highs in the low 40s we will keep partly sunny skies through Thursday. Friday it looks like we’ll thicken up the cloud cover as more moisture works its way in. By the looks of it, anything heading our way by the weekend looks to hold off long enough for Friday to remain dry, once again.

Temperature Trend

Saturday is still a bit up in the air. Our next storm system approaches and the two big questions are, how warm will we be and where does the storm track. Most recent model runs are showing a track that is in favor of the storm moving further south, which will favor less impacts for our area. However, slight changes in the track could bring messy conditions for our weekend in the form of rain and snow. We will have to continue to watch it over the next few days.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Mainly dry with a few mountain flurries. Lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Looking mostly dry and cloudy. Mountain flurry possible. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet and cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Wintry mix possible very late. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Watching closely. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Wintry precipitation possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some rain snow mix. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.





