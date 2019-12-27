Cloudy and cooler today, still mainly dry

DISCUSSION: We’re off to another mild start as we kick off Friday. Temperatures in the mid to upper 40s will be present on the way out the door early on, so the heavy coats probably won’t be needed for most of us.

Mild, cloudy commute to work today.

A weak cold front enter the area today but do nothing more than bring more clouds across the sky. The extra cloud cover will hold our temperatures down a bit more, but we’re still looking to stay above average with highs in the 50s. If we were to see a shower, it would be isolated in nature. Many of us continue the dry stretch.

Friday hour by hour.

Tonight will remain calm as well with clouds hanging around as well. Fog developing late in some spots will be a possibility that we’ll have to watch out for early on Saturday. Temperatures will dip into the 40s again.

Saturday we are still fairly quiet with partly sunny conditions. Temperatures will still be above average in the low 60s by the afternoon. This looks to be our last dry day with this warmer weather before the wet conditions return again, so be sure to take advantage of it!

Weekend planner.

A low pressure system arrives across the region on our Sunday and brings back rain showers. Rain will be scattered through the morning, becoming more widespread and heavy by the evening and overnight hours. Colder air won’t arrive until Monday, so highs should still be able to make it close to 60.

As we move into Monday, temperatures will be cooler. Highs return to the 40 and we could be dealing with lingering showers to kick off the work week. We will also become quiet breezy as cold air starts to rush into the area.

Drier conditions return by late Monday, and the next few days will remain dry as well. Temperatures look to remain close to or slightly above average as we bring in the new year. No real big cold snaps are in the forecast for right now.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

More clouds, but mainly dry. Highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with some fog developing late. Lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking pretty quiet. Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Lingering showers. Breezy. Highs in the 40s.

NEW YEARS EVE:

Looking quiet. Closer to average in the 40s.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Some rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Lingering showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 40s.