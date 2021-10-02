Cloudy and mild tonight but dry. Rain holds off until Sunday

Tonight clouds increase ahead of our next rainmaker. We’ll stay dry tonight with a bit more humidity and warmth as the clouds will keep most of the daytime heat closer to the surface. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s with some isolated warmers spots in the lowlands in the 60s. Patchy valley fog is possible overnight.



Sunday brings chances for rain back into the forecast as a cold front slowly moves in from the west. Rain chances remain on the lower end early but increase as the afternoon moves into the evening. Showers will start scattered through the night. Lows remain mild in the mid to upper 50s



Monday looks to see the main bulk of our next system begin to work its way through. Sunday’s showers were just the heads up, now the cold front is actually pushing through bringing a wet and gloomy start to the week. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s are expected.

Tuesday, lingering chances for rain are still in the forecast. Not everyone will see rain on the backend of the front, but it wouldn’t hurt to have an umbrella just in case. Clouds are likely rain or not! Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday, a few daytime showers are possible. These will be the result of a sunnier day, a humid air mass, and an approaching upper-level disturbance. This is going to steer our weather for a few days, bringing unsettled conditions back into play. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday, rain is likely again as a low pressure rides up the east coast. Depending on how close to the coast it rides, we’ll either see a very wet day, or more of some nuisance showers pushing through the area. For now, we’re leaning towards the wetter solution for the end of the week. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday we’ll still be dealing with a few scattered showers across the region as the low gradually moves away. Between the showers, we’ll see clouds thinning through the evening and overnight. Highs still near average in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Through the extended forecast, the same system will continue to provide unsettled weather to the area as it stalls out off the North Carolina coast. Adjustments will be made but for now it looks like October is getting a wet start!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban begins on October 1, 2021. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY:

One or two showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still looking unsettled. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chance. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Break in the rain. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s / low 70s.