Cloudy, but Quiet Tonight

DISCUSSION: Tonight will be a quiet night overall. We will see clouds move in and a few very light showers are possible throughout Tazewell and southern Mercer county, but most of us are dry. Temperatures will stay a bit more mild than average as we fall into the mid 30s.

Tonight’s Forecast

Happy first night of Hanukkah! It will be a quiet night for those celebrating. Temperatures will be above average as we fall into the mid 30s. All in all a decent night with some clouds around.

Hanukkah Forecast

We kick off the short work week with 50 degree weather. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s for most and many see sunshine. A storm system will pass to our south and east and could bring some clouds to places south and east of I 64 and I 77 on Monday. Rain looks to be too far south, but a few showers can’t be ruled out in Tazewell or Monore counties, but we are staying mainly dry.

The Day Ahead

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day shows dry conditions and warm temperatures! We could be dealing with highs in the 50s both days! We could even see temperatures in the 60s! Christmas travel still looks great, especially locally!

Boxing day also looks quiet. We will keep temperatures above average in the 50s and 60s with sunshine around. We will bring a few more clouds in Friday, but for now things are looking a bit quieter with just a small chance for a shower late.

By Saturday some showers move in and they look to continue into Sunday. Temperatures before the rain arrives still look to be mild, but after Sunday we see them fall once more.

As we move into Monday, temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be stuck in the 30s and low 40s and we could be dealing with lingering snow showers to kick off the work week.

If you were hoping for a White Christmas, don’t get your hopes up. As temperatures stay a bit more mild and we stay dry, it is very unlikely anyone will have the required inch of snow on the ground to qualify for a White Christmas. Maybe next year!

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Above average in the mid 30s.

MONDAY:

Still dry. A few more clouds south. Highs in the mid 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Dry and warm with highs in the mid 50s and low 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 50s and low 60s.

BOXING DAY:

Still quiet and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY:

More clouds around with showers approaching by the midnight hour. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

More showers that transition to mix by the evening. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Wintry mix and some snow. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY:

Clearing out, and closer to average in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

