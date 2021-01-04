Cloudy Skies Tonight

Tonight is going to bring back cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop back down into the upper 20s and low 30s. A few light rain/snow showers will be possible heading into the morning, but most of it holds off until we are well into our Tuesday.

Tuesday, a weak cold front will pass through likely to spark up some snow showers across the mountains and the lower elevations overnight into Wednesday. Most of the daylight hours should remain on the drier side with just a few isolated rain/snow patches. Highs will be similar to Monday in the 30s and low 40s, overnight lows will be into the mid and upper 20s. Snow accumulation looks minimal. Most pick up less than an inch and closer to a dusting. The mountains could see an inch or so. Keep in mind it could still be slightly slick Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday most will be near or below the freezing mark as a cold high pressure moves over the region. As they day goes on more sun should be expected throughout the region but it won’t do much to warm us up unfortunately.

Thursday, highs make a return to the 30s and 40s. High pressure is still in control so another sunny day should be ahead of us here, clouds are likely to build in once again in the late parts of the day and overnight though!

Friday our next good storm signal shows up. Rain and snow are possible with this one, we’ll have to watch the track of this one closely as it has the potential to track further south of us and possibly leave us out of its impact area. As of right now the storm keeps trending further and further south. This means it could completely miss us! We are still watching though because a slight shift north could mean unsettled weather is back in our forecast.

Saturday and Sunday in the wake of Fridays disturbance are sunny with high pressure swinging in once again. Saturday is the colder of the two days with highs in the low to mid 30s. Sunday sees some gradual improvement with the 30s and even the 40s making a triumphant return for some.

In the extended forecast, Monday looks milder with most in the 40s and some increasing cloud cover and the next chance for rain and snow. Beyond that we look quieter, but still chilly.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy. A light rain/snow shower. Lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of snow showers, especially late. Minimal accumulation. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure in control. Dry aside from a morning snow shower. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow to our south. This could still move north, so we will watch it. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Some rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Lingering rain/snow. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet and warmer with highs in the 40s.