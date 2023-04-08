The Following Advisories Have Been Issued:

Frost Advisories for Raleigh, McDowell, and Wyoming counties from 2 AM to 9 AM on Sunday, 04/09.

For tonight, our overnight lows are expected to drop into the low 30s. This will allow for the development of frost and cause damage to any uncovered vegetation outside. If you happen to have any outdoor plants, make sure to cover them tonight to prevent frost damage. This can be done using a blanket, a sheet, or even a tarp to protect them. Or you can also take them inside, if possible, to prevent them from being exposed to the elements.

Tonight, will start off cloudy as we continue to see showers down in the southern United States. However, we won’t remain cloudy for long as high-pressure builds to our north. As it does, our skies will gradually clear throughout the night and leave us with clearing skies by Sunday morning. Keep in mind of chilly temperatures as our overnight lows dip into the low 30s. If you have any outdoor plants, it would be best to cover them or take them inside.

Easter Sunday begins a dry spell in our forecast, which will last through portions of next week. A strong high-pressure system will build to our north and keep us dry for much of our extended forecast. This will give families plenty of time to enjoy Easter Sunday and plan any outdoor activities! Temperatures for Sunday will rise near the 60 degree mark to cap off the weekend.

Monday is another chilly start with temperatures in the low 30s. Continue to keep in mind the potential for frost and take care of any outdoor plants. The chilly conditions won’t last for long as sunshine returns for the start of our new work week. In all, not to bad of a Monday as we see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday will start off not as cold compared to Monday. Starting temperatures on Tuesday will be near the 40-degree mark, which is average for this time of the year. High-pressure continues to remain in control and allow for another sunny day. Look for afternoon highs to be in the 60s once again.

Wednesday is yet another sunny and dry day with high-pressure moving down to the southern United States. Temperatures will start off mild in the 40s and get into the 70s by the afternoon! With this stretch of dry weather, it’s important to keep in mind of spring burn rules. Remember to follow appropriate times and safety measures to prevent any brushfires from happening.

Thursday continues on with the dry spell in our forecast. Your morning commute starts off once again in the 40s and climbs into the 70s by dinnertime. Enjoy the last day of dry weather because Friday looks a bit soggy at times.

Friday starts off cool with temperatures near the 50-degree mark. This mild morning will come with increased clouds from our south. A new weather disturbance will develop down to our south and looks to bring some shower chances back into the area. At this point, a few showers are possible in the afternoon and into the evening for Friday. While not a washout by any stretch, we could see a few slick spots develop on the evening commute home. It will be another above average temperature day as we see afternoon highs soar into the 70s to end the work week.

Saturday morning continues the soggy conditions with a few more showers possible. The southern disturbance will look to move out of the area by the evening hours, but it will still be a gloomy day under cloudy skies. Temperatures for the morning will start off in the 50s but get close to the 70-degree mark to end off our Saturday.

In your extended forecast, a fair mix of dry days and wet days as we get closer to the end of April. After temperatures this past week having been well above average, our afternoon highs will begin to fall in our extended forecast. Look for them to be about average as we head into next week.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

TONIGHT

Cloudy start, gradual clearing to mostly clear skies. Cold. Lows in the low 30s.

EASTER SUNDAY

Sunny day. Great afternoon to enjoy Easter! Highs near the 60 mark!

MONDAY

Another sunny day. Good start to work week. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Yet another sunny and dry day. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

More sunshine. WARM. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Another dry day. Keep in mind the spring fire rules. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

AM showers, dry afternoon. Highs near the 70 mark!

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy. Showers return. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

AM scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY

AM stray showers possible. Cooler. Highs in the middle 60s.