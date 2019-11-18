Cloudy to start the week, most will stay dry

DISCUSSION: Today will start off with a bit of fog in spots, but we will gradually clear out later in the day. There will be more clouds around during the day and temperatures return to the upper 40s. For most of us, that will be all we see through the day. However, a few quick showers will be possible south of I-64 today as a weak disturbance passes through the area.

Tonight looks quiet for the most part, with just more clouds passing through the area. Lows are expected to drop into the 30s.

Another weak cold front arrives on Tuesday, which will help keep the clouds around. Once again, most will be dry but a few isolated showers are possible. Increased cloud cover and cooler air from the cold front will result in Tuesday’s highs being a few degrees cooler than the other days this week. Expect mid 40s. Some flurries may be possible in the higher terrain later in the evening as temperatures drop.

More dry time is expected into the middle of the week as well as high pressure builds in. Wednesday looks to bring more upper 40s alongside dry weather.

Showers will begin to move back in as we close out next week. Right now it looks like we could see some showers move in late Thursday at the earliest. This would be late during the evening and temperatures Thursday afternoon will be mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday is shaping up to be a bit unsettled with some rain showers as a front moves through the area. Temperatures remain in the 50s through the day. We could see these showers linger into our Saturday before we dry out by Sunday afternoon. This could still change a bit, so we will continue to watch.

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

TODAY:

Cloudy, isolated shower mainly south of I-64. Highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy, but quiet. Lows in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly dry aside from a morning shower. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Showers possible late. Warmer Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Finally drying out. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs near 50.