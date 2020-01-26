Cloudy Tonight and Monday

DISCUSSION: Tonight will bring mostly cloudy skies and isolated light rain/snow mix. Temperatures will not drop much. Most of us stay close to where we are currently at and will start the morning off in the low and mid 30s.

Tonight’s Forecast

Monday will feature a few isolated showers and flurries, though is looking quiet as a whole. Mostly cloudy skies continue. We won’t see much in terms of sunshine as we head through the day, but temperatures will be near average in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The Day Ahead

We look quiet Tuesday through Thursday with highs near average in the upper 30s and low 40s. We will see plenty of clouds through much of the week. Cloudy skies will dominate on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a few more breaks of sun will be likely heading into Thursday. We could see a few light rain/snow showers on Tuesday, but most of us will be quiet.

Clouds continue to increase on Friday as our next storm system approaches. Much of the moisture looks to hold off until the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s through the day.

Temperature Trend

Saturday is still a bit up in the air. Our next storm system approaches and the two big questions are, how warm will we be and where does the storm track. One model has it completely missing us, while the other has us seeing rain and snow move in on Saturday and we will see lingering snow showers into Sunday. This could bring some decent snow amounts to the area. We will have to continue to watch it over the next few days.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern does not indicate any major snowfalls that will help us hit that mark.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Some light rain/snow mix. Lows in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Mainly dry with a few flurries. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking fairly dry but cloudy. Light rain snow mix can’t be ruled out at times. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet and cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Wintry mix possible very late. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

More mixing. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.