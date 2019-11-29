Cloudy Tonight. Rainy Saturday







DISCUSSION: Tonight will be another quiet one for the most part. Skies will stay pretty cloudy as temperatures drop back down into the upper 20 to low 30 degree range. Rain should hold off until Saturday morning.

Tonight’s Forecast

A warm front arrives Saturday morning and kicks off what will be a wet weekend. Temperatures will be mild as highs climb to the mid and upper 40s, but rain will be likely throughout much of the day. Showers will likely continue on through the overnight hours into Sunday.

Saturday Outlook

Rain totals look to be between and inch and 1.5 inches. We have been fairly dry, so we should be able to handle this. Flooding is not a big concern as the showers move in. If you are traveling, watch out for heavy downpours that could lead to ponding on the roadways and poor visibility.

Rain Totals by Sunday

The rain showers will start to let up by the middle of the day on Sunday, though a cool-down is in store for the latter half of the day. It does look possible that we will see some more snow showers return at some point late Sunday into early Monday. A cold start to next week is likely and some icy roads will be possible as well.

Weekend Outook

At the moment, small accumulations look possible for most of us while higher elevations could snag a few inches. We’re generally looking at 1-3″ of snow, but in the high terrain we could see as many as 6″ on the highest peeks. This could certainly cause some delays and headaches for travel on Monday.

First Call for Snowfall

Most of the snow should wrap up by the time we wake up on Tuesday, though cold air will hang around with cloud cover for the middle of the week. Highs will be stuck in the 30s, but by end of the week we should see highs much closer to our average.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Cold again. Lows in the low 30s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Steady through the day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers early with snow possible later on as temperatures fall at night.. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Snow showers through the day. Accumulations likely, especially in the mountains. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet. Seasonal. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet with highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs near average in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Cooler with highs in the low 40s.





