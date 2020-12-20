Cloudy, with a few showers

Sunday is falling further to the drier side than previously thought, which will make for a nice but still rather cloudy day. A few showers remain a possibility, mainly rain but one late in the day could bring a few wet snowflakes with it. Highs will climb into the 40s once again.

Monday we jump right back into quiet conditions aside from a lingering snow shower in the morning. High pressure is in control to the south so temperatures will get a bump for the day, most should be in the 40s!

Tuesday has shifted a bit in the forecast to looking cool and more unsettled. It looks like a lake effect snow event is going to get triggered to our north and west, generally when we see that signal it means the mountains are going to see some snow. If we see enough moisture from it snow showers could be more widespread than just the mountains too. Highs expected to be in the 30s.

Wednesday could be the jackpot for those who are sick of the snow, ice and cold as we could make a quick jump to the 50s! As a note, don’t jump for joy just yet. This is ahead of another, potentially strong cold front so we could be seeing a big shift come the next day.

Thursday (Christmas Eve) we’ve been watching a consistent signal of a cold front potentially moving through the area. It looks to be a strong one with plenty of cold air riding in behind on Santa’s Sleigh. Meaning we could see a good thump of snow falling as old Saint Nick comes flying through, and remember, Santa doesn’t get grounded for weather! There is still a lot of disagreement, but this could mean we will finally get a White Christmas across the region!

Timing on our front is a still out for debate so it is important to note some models are pulling this through just a touch slower leaving open the possibility of our rain and then snow happening on Friday (Christmas Day). So just a fair warning to not count your chickens just yet, there are still a few items to get in line before it’s all said and done. Regardless of when the front passes though, a cold Christmas is looking likely!

In the extended forecast we can’t escape the ongoing signals of the active pattern we’re in. It looks like we’ll ride this out till at least the new year, as Monday and Tuesday are looking unsettled with another storm makes a close approach to the region. We’ll tackle these once we get more confident in what they might do!

WHITE CHRISTMAS? If you’ve read this far into the discussion you know we have a good shot at it. For it to officially qualify as a white Christmas, there needs to be 1 (one) inch of snow on the ground. Doesn’t sound too hard to have right?

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.



SUNDAY

Rain to snow, lower elevations. Wet snow Mountains. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry after a lingering rain/snow shower. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Upslope snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain to snow! Highs in the 40s.

CHRISTMAS:

Looking dry aside from some flurries, but cold. Highs in the teens and 20s.

SATURDAY:

Dry but chilly again. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Dry still cooler than average. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Next coastal low? Highs in the 20s and 30s.

TUESDAY:

Next coastal low? Highs in the 20s and 30s.