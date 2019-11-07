Cloudy with showers through the day

DISCUSSION: Southerly flow and cloudy overnight conditions have kept us on the mild side this morning, as our temperatures are starting out in the low 50s and upper 40s this morning. Trade out the winter coats for the rain gear this morning, as showers will be on and off through most of the day.

Thursday planner.

A cold front arrives by the afternoon, and this will make for our wettest part of the day with more widespread showers. Our temperatures should still be able to make it into the mid 50s before cooler air starts to take over behind this front.

Some mixing possible late.

With cold air arriving tonight night before moisture exits the area, we should be able to squeeze out some flurries through the overnight hours. Models today have really been light on the snow output, as most of our moisture will leave the area before the cold air pushes in. Accumulations for most are looking unimpressive. The higher terrain in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties would be the ones to see anything more than a dusting, though chances are looking slim for everyone to see much. A bit of freezing rain is also a possibility, but it doesn’t look like a lot in terms of accumulation. Watch for some icy patches late Thursday into Friday.

Snow accumulation looking very low.

Possible Ice Accumulations

We will very cold on Friday with temperatures starting out in the 20s in the morning alongside breezy conditions. Highs struggling to make it past the mid 30s even as we clear up some of the cloud cover. Football games Friday night will be extremely cold as well, with overnight lows into Saturday dropping into the 20s once again eventually. Be sure to have multiple layers on as well as hand-warmers, gloves, and blankets.

Cold air arrives tomorrow.

The weekend is looking a bit cooler as well, though much more bearable. Highs will be stuck in the mid 40s on Saturday before they warm up a bit on Sunday and reach the upper 50s. We do look dry and sunny though throughout the weekend.

Another very cold air mass could arrive towards the start of next week. Right now, Veterans Day looks stay on the cooler side with highs in the 40s. A short period of showers later in the day will quickly switch into snow heading into the evening and overnight hours. As far as amounts go, it’s still too soon to say. It could be nothing, or it could be measurable. It just depends on how quick we see that transition. We will continue to watch it.

Regardless of potential snowfall, the middle of the week is looking dangerously cold! Tuesday and Wednesday night’s low temperatures are looking to drop into the teens and daytime highs are looking to stay below the freezing mark. Be sure to keep in touch with friends and family through the period; we don’t need anyone

There are no longer any counties in West Virginia or Virginia that are under a moderate drought. Looking back at the month of October, our weather patterns were able to bring us plenty of widespread rainfall days.

Our area is still marked as abnormally dry (D0), however. This means that fire danger conditions are still elevated and surface water levels are lower than usual.

Drought monitor.

It’s important to keep in mind that the surveys and data are taken every Tuesday before the drought monitor is released on Thursday of the same week. Therefore, this week’s drought monitor does not account for the rain we received on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a good chance that we will see even more improvement on next week’s drought monitor as a result.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average. This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with showers. Mild. Highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT:

Some showers with possible flurries mixing in late. Lows in the 20s.

FRIDAY:

Very cold. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry once more. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.

VETERANS DAY:

Rain to snow mainly during the evening. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dangerously cold. Snow showers early. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold again. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry, but chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.