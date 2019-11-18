Cloudy with Sprinkles Tonight







DISCUSSION: A few light showers or even a brief period of wintry mix is possible this evening. A lot of us stay dry and whatever rain/snow we do see will be very light in nature. We’re not expecting any accumulation and some just see rain as lows fall into the mid 30s.

Another weak cold front arrives on Tuesday, which will help keep the clouds around. Once again, most will be dry but a few isolated showers are possible, mainly in the morning. Increased cloud cover and cooler air from the cold front will result in Tuesday’s highs being a few degrees cooler than the other days this week. Expect mid 40s. Some flurries may be possible in the higher terrain later in the evening as temperatures drop.

More dry time is expected into the middle of the week as well as high pressure builds in. This should allow more sunshine on Wednesday. The afternoon will bring more upper 40s alongside dry weather.

High pressure shifts to our southeast as our next disturbance starts to approach the area on Thursday. Most of the day does look dry, but this setup will allow for a southerly breeze to bring warmer air in. Highs will climb to the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon, making Thursday the warmest day of the week. Some rain does look to arrive during the evening and overnight hours.

Friday is shaping up to be a bit unsettled with some rain showers as a front moves through the area. Temperatures remain in the 50s through the day. We could see these showers linger into our Saturday before we dry out by Sunday afternoon. This could still change a bit, so we will continue to watch.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

TONIGHT:

Cloudy, but quiet. Lows in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly dry aside from a morning shower. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet. Warmer Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Finally drying out. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs near 50.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Showers to start. Drying and cooler with highs in the 40s.





